Column: COVID-19 hits home

This month, the pandemic got personal.
The day after my friend, Roald Tweet, died, I talked my way into a Covid test. I had symptoms that would have qualified, except that they have been with me for most of the year. So I argued that I was in an essential business (radio) and had to get a clean bill of health to keep broadcasting.
Four days later, the result was in: positive.
That was half-expected. Eight days before the test, Roald and I had been chatting, with his mask at half-mast. I was already short of breath, with occasional chest pains, and a dry cough ("the trumpeter of death," according to an old English proverb). Given that and my advanced age, I figured to be an obvious target.
So began an isolation that lasted for the required 10 days, extended into 14, just to be sure. The department of public health sent daily surveys for me to answer through last Monday, concluding by giving me a figurative get-out-of-jail card. So, here I am, wondering why I was given a pass by a virus that can be so deadly.
It demonstrated another aspect of the disease: it is capricious. We can’t explain why it seems to skip through the populace, passing though most without giving them a clue; taking others down swiftly and certainly. It spreads so efficiently that many of its unwitting victims claim that it doesn’t even exist.
Yet the number of cases is rising exponentially. Deaths are also on the increase, about three to four weeks behind the curve. Doctors have developed, by trial and error, means of keeping the rate of fatalities from spiraling out of control, but they can only do so much. If things don’t slow down soon, they will be overwhelmed.
None of this is news to anyone who follows the newspapers and non-propaganda broadcast sources, but it has been interesting to experience, especially when it posed no threat. I never forget how so many have suffered so terribly from the infection; in some instances lingering in pain for many months. It makes me wonder why it passed me by.
Of course, it may not be done with me, nor the thousands who have had it settle in their bodies without notice. They are among the many who’ve served to spread the virus by not wearing a mask or keeping their distance. We know it moves throughout the body. What might it surface to do a few years later?
My time in quarantine has not been completely wasted. I finally had the leisure to read my multiple magazine subscriptions more carefully. I also have spent more time with television than normal, even watching most of a football game or two. What I found most fascinating about that is how crowd noises can be heard in an empty stadium, even rising in volume when an important play is made: the sports equivalent of a sitcom laugh track.
I have also been appalled by the length of TV commercial breaks, When I was in the early days of the medium, a single commercial was positioned at the beginning and end of a program. It was considered a rude interruption when commercials began to be inserted in the middle.
Now, I find commercial breaks lasting a minimum of three minutes at 10-minute intervals. When such a break begins on CNN, I switch to Fox, only to find another one in progress; then on to MSNBC, for yet a third. Clearly, advertisers realize that people in isolation use TV for company, which makes this a perfect time to elasticize commercial breaks. As usual, the FCC and stations are happy to oblige.
It reminds me of a 30-minute, Chicago radio program in the distant past entitled, as I recall, "The Gold Coast." It consisted of a continuing string of ads, with brief interruptions by an announcer who concocted an ingenious narrative thread to hold them together. It’s just a matter of time before television becomes a medium devoted to commercials with brief programmatic inserts.
During my first two years at WHBF-TV, I did almost all the live commercials. I think it was because I could talk fast and clearly. Years later, I spent most of my time doing sustaining, public service programs, with commercials limited to just one during my weather shows. It was a relief to end my years in broadcasting at a public radio station.
When I get back to work next Saturday morning, I’ll start with Dr. Louis Katz. someone who speaks about Covid honestly and directly: what we think we know and how far we are from fully understanding it. The program will serve the public interest and credit its contributors. But no commercials.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
