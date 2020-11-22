Column: COVID-19 hits home

Yet the number of cases is rising exponentially. Deaths are also on the increase, about three to four weeks behind the curve. Doctors have developed, by trial and error, means of keeping the rate of fatalities from spiraling out of control, but they can only do so much. If things don’t slow down soon, they will be overwhelmed.

None of this is news to anyone who follows the newspapers and non-propaganda broadcast sources, but it has been interesting to experience, especially when it posed no threat. I never forget how so many have suffered so terribly from the infection; in some instances lingering in pain for many months. It makes me wonder why it passed me by.

Of course, it may not be done with me, nor the thousands who have had it settle in their bodies without notice. They are among the many who’ve served to spread the virus by not wearing a mask or keeping their distance. We know it moves throughout the body. What might it surface to do a few years later?