Column: Covid is harder for people with autism

On the opposite end, there are huge downsides. Many autistic people don’t just have trouble with our own emotional expressions, but also those of others, which we are prone to misinterpret or miss altogether. This leads to many of our social difficulties, and when someone is covering their face with a mask, this can make things even harder.

Then there are the sensory issues. For neurotypicals, masks may be annoying, but for someone who naturally finds fabric against their skin the equivalent to sandpaper, it’s painful.

With social distancing, other dichotomies have presented themselves. Because of decreased social interaction, we don’t need to mask as much. And with virtual work, school, and doctor visits, our sensory issues have been mitigated. We don’t have to leave our home environments and have our routines disrupted.

But often for autistic people, social distancing isn’t a choice; autistic people are more likely to develop severe symptoms of, or even die from, COVID-19 than their neurotypical peers. The pandemic has exposed just how dysfunctional and fragile our society is, and how people who are the most in need, like those of us with autism, are still the most let down.