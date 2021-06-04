Column: Covid showed we're bad at big decisions

Human behavior during COVID-19 has upended one of the most fundamental assumptions of economics, even if economists haven’t yet come around to admitting it. In sum: People are worse at big, important decisions than previously thought, and better at small, trivial ones.

Standard economics theory holds that people make relatively good decisions when there is a lot at stake. At the very least, they reason through the problem carefully, even if they do not always reach the optimal result. Alternatively, when the stakes are low, they process less information and their decision-making may be lackadaisical. People do not agonize over which paper clips to buy.

For some very important spheres of life, however, that distinction doesn’t hold — as the pandemic has made all too obvious. Millions of people have refused or delayed vaccinations, even though risk from mRNA vaccines seems to be zero and they save lives. Even many health care workers, who are at higher risk for COVID-19, are deciding not to get vaccinated.

Risk-taking more generally seems to have gone askew. While many of the 600,000 or so Americans who died from COVID-19 were victims of circumstance, others took more risk than they should have, for instance by dining inside when the disease was prevalent in their community.