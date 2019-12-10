Column: Cowardly Ted Cruz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So Cruz and other Republicans, in particular President Donald Trump, have been lying about Obama's stance on Ukraine for a long time. One can argue, as I did at the time, that Obama's response should have been stronger, but he was no apologist for Russia. In that regard, Obama cannot hold a candle to Trump, who in the 2016 regurgitated Russian talking points that "the people of Crimea, from what I've heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were."

To quote Cruz, why is it so imaginable that Trump should not tell Vladimir Putin to give back Crimea? I see you there, chortling. Of course it is unimaginable that Trump should demand anything of Putin or demand Russia cease its illegal invasion and annexation of Ukraine. Trump is the one who was willing to suspend aid to Ukraine, something Putin has been trying to accomplish for years. Worse, Trump now advances the blatant lie that Ukraine meddled in our 2016 election, something our intelligence community has repeatedly repudiated.

And as for Cruz - Cold Warrior, Obama critic and anti-Putin hawk - he now declares there is evidence of Ukraine interference in our election because an op-ed was written criticizing Trump's campaign rhetoric about Ukraine. This is what Cruz is not reduced to - making excuses for a president willing to stab Ukraine in the back to the utter delight of Putin.