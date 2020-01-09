Column: Credit unions improve the lives of Iowans

Discussion in Iowa often focuses on rural revitalization, but we must not forget our urban cores. Acquisitions of Iowa companies by national corporations have created some holes in our communities, with signature buildings now dormant. Iowa credit unions are committed to keeping all parts of Iowa growing strong.

I am proud of our new home office building in downtown Bettendorf. Not just because of the $10 million investment into the local community, but because it can be an anchor in downtown revitalization and helps the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce's Q2030 Regional Action Plan.

This developmental initiative will help create jobs in the area, retain young workers and, overall, make the Quad Cities a more attractive and connected place to live.

This investment was true to our roots. In the 1940s, the Alcoa Corporation — one of the world’s largest aluminum producers — came to Bettendorf and built the world’s largest aluminum mill. Naturally, this brought thousands of jobs and economic growth to the city. In the basement of this plant, mill workers founded Alcoa Credit Union (now Ascentra) in 1950. Today, our credit union retains a strong presence with mill workers, who often visit the credit union on their way to or from work.