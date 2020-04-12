Column: Crises put our lives in perspective

For most of the students in my classes at Augustana, the coronavirus pandemic is the first crisis that they have ever experienced. For those of us who have been on planet earth a bit longer than they have, it is but the most recent of a long string of crises.
I was a senior in high school when news of the Cuban missile crisis broke. As with the assassination of President Kennedy, 9/11 and other crises, I remember exactly what I was doing when we heard the news. My classmates and I were in our high school library, where we were supposed to be working on our high school yearbook.
There wasn’t much work done on our yearbook that evening. Rather, we were preoccupied with the news related to Cuba. Prior to that point in time, wars were something that involved older generations. But here we were, about to turn eighteen, which would mean that we would be eligible for the draft. It hit us that if war broke out, this one would involve us.
There were attempts at brave humor – comments such as "you’ll look great in olive drab." The reality, though, was that we were scared – more scared than we had ever before been in our young lives.
As it turned out, the Cuban missile crisis didn’t lead to war. However, in a distant part of the world in places we had never heard of – places such as Khe Sanh and Pleiku – war did break out. In time, almost all of the male members of my high school class, myself included, found themselves serving in the military. (I didn’t end up in Vietnam, though I was in harm’s way.)
Sometimes crises are time-limited in that they occur in a relatively brief period of time, as did the Cuban missile crisis and 9/11. In other cases, they stretch out over several years, as did the Great Depression of the 1930s and the Vietnam War. In all cases, however, they profoundly change us. It very simply isn’t possible to go back to the way things were prior to the crisis, once the crisis ends.
I think, for example, of a student in one of my classes a few years ago who was a combat veteran of the war in Iraq. When he got out of the Army he thought that he could go back home again and just pick up where he left off prior to going on active duty, only to discover that so doing was not possible.
We don’t know how the current crisis that we are experiencing is going to change us. All that we know is that when the pandemic ends and students return to the Augustana campus, as will be the case, things won’t be just the same as they were before all of this happened.
Crises by their very nature force us to stop and think about what is really important in life. In many cases, what we thought was important prior to the crisis ends up not being so important after all.
I think, for example, of a former pastor of the church to which we belong who had a very serious health crisis in the middle years of life which required major surgery. When he had sufficiently recovered to return to the pulpit, he remarked in his very first sermon back how the crisis he had experienced resulted in his doing some very serious thinking about what is really important in life.
As I have previously, I want to end on a note of optimism. Observing that a number of people who experienced the Great Depression of the 1930s remembered it as their finest hour because they worked together to survive in a very difficult time, I have suggested that what we are currently experiencing might well be remembered as our finest hour if we pitch in and make the sacrifices necessary to defeat the evil virus that is killing so many people. That continues to be the case and is something we must never lose sight of as we deal as best we can with what we are experiencing in these difficult times.
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!