Column: Crises put our lives in perspective

Sometimes crises are time-limited in that they occur in a relatively brief period of time, as did the Cuban missile crisis and 9/11. In other cases, they stretch out over several years, as did the Great Depression of the 1930s and the Vietnam War. In all cases, however, they profoundly change us. It very simply isn’t possible to go back to the way things were prior to the crisis, once the crisis ends.

I think, for example, of a student in one of my classes a few years ago who was a combat veteran of the war in Iraq. When he got out of the Army he thought that he could go back home again and just pick up where he left off prior to going on active duty, only to discover that so doing was not possible.

We don’t know how the current crisis that we are experiencing is going to change us. All that we know is that when the pandemic ends and students return to the Augustana campus, as will be the case, things won’t be just the same as they were before all of this happened.

Crises by their very nature force us to stop and think about what is really important in life. In many cases, what we thought was important prior to the crisis ends up not being so important after all.