Column: Crooked Ole and Mr. Bowlby

The other day in the business ethics class that I teach, I mentioned two very different people with whom I crossed paths — Crooked Ole and Mr. Bowlby.

Crooked Ole owned a small boat factory in the neck of the woods in Montana where I grew up. I am not proud of the fact that I worked for him, but it was the only job I could find when I graduated from high school and needed a job in order to earn money for college.

Crooked Ole cared only about one thing — making money. He came up with a way to save money on his electric bill. He asked (told) one of his employees, who had worked as an electrician, to wire a shunt around the electric meter so that only part of the electricity he used ran through the meter.

On another occasion (which happened before I worked for him), he sold an outboard motor that a customer had brought in for repair to another customer. When the customer who owned the outboard motor that was sold came in to pick up his motor, Ole explained that a terrible mistake had been made and offered to give him another outboard motor in its place. The customer would have none of it and demanded that his own outboard motor be returned.

Crooked Ole’s solution to the problem was to order two of his employees (one of whom told me the story) to go down the lake to where the customer to whom Ole sold the motor had his boat and steal the motor back, which they did.

I should add that Ole never asked me to do anything illegal. I like to think that if he had, I would have refused to comply with his orders. But when you live on the brink of poverty, you don’t really know what you would do.

Mr. Bowlby was cut from entirely different cloth. He owned a music store, at 1623 2nd Avenue in downtown Rock Island. I never knew his first name. In fact I don’t even know if Bowlby was his actual last name. I knew him, however, as Mr. Bowlby.

I had a classical guitar that needed some work done on it, a guitar that had been made by the Estruch family in Barcelona, Spain. The bridge on it had lifted a bit and needed to be re-glued. Mr. Bowlby didn’t do repair work himself but had a part-time employee who did. I left my guitar with Mr. Bowlby. He said to stop by in a couple of weeks to pick it up after it had been repaired.

When I stopped by two weeks later, Mr. Bowlby said that I needed to stop by again when his repair person was there, which I did. All did not go well with the repair effort. The first attempt to glue down the bridge didn’t hold, so the repair person tried it again, tightening up the clamps to put more pressure in the bridge. That enabled the glue to hold, but unfortunately it collapsed the sides of the guitar, which was not good.

Mr. Bowlby felt terrible about that but said that he wanted to replace it with another guitar. I had a record of what I had paid for my Estruch guitar and said that I would settle for that amount of credit toward the purchase of another guitar.

Mr. Bowlby said that wasn’t good enough. He took two guitars down from the rack — a Yamaha and a Takamine — and told me to try them out. I did and determined that the Takamine was the superior guitar. “It’s yours,” he said.

I was so pleased by Mr. Bowlby’s generosity that I subsequently purchased two more guitars from him.

There is a certain cynical view of the business world that characterizes it as a dog-eat-dog world full of Crooked Oles. And indeed there are Crooked Oles in the business world. Bernie Madoff was convicted of cheating investors in an elaborate Ponzi scheme and was sentenced to a lengthy prison term. Recently New York Attorney General Letitia James charged Donald Trump and his three oldest children with fraud and other illegal activity. If found guilty, they will go down in history as Crooked Oles.

However, what I want my students to know is that there are also a lot of Mr. Bowlbys in the world of business. Individuals such as Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, who recently donated the company to a special trust fund that will support projects that protect the environment. Companies such as Target, Canon, and Deere and Co. that demonstrate a very basic fact of life — high ethical standards and success in business can and often do go hand-in-hand.