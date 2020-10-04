Column: Crossfire takes down debates

During one such exchange well into the hour-long debate, Yepsen appeared exasperated and attempted to appeal to the candidates’ better angels.

"Do either of you think you're acting like a U.S. senator? Is this the way Iowans expect their senator to act?" Yepsen said.

There were three instances of "speaking simultaneously" after Yepsen’s plea.

Little did Yepsen know that he got off easy. Because the very next night, Wallace walked into a tornado.

President Donald Trump from the opening moments of Tuesday night’s presidential debate was on the attack, flaunting debate rules and constantly talking over former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden also jumped in and had to be reined in by Wallace, but Trump was far more egregious in talking over his opponent.

Wallace repeatedly attempted to convince Trump to stop talking over Biden. Sometimes it worked; often, it did not.

By debate’s end, Wallace was almost as much the story of the debate as were the candidates. His performance drew sympathy and praise from some, pointed criticism from others.