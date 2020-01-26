Column: Cue the impeachment train wreck

Here we are, in the middle of the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump. The phrase has a consequential ring to it and, in truth, it is an historic event. This, as we have been reminded, is only the third such trial in our history and rarity alone makes it worthy of attention.

Not that the idea of impeachment hasn’t been booted about rather freely since Richard Nixon dodged a trial and certain conviction by resigning the presidency. In something of a tit-for-tat reaction, Republicans seemed anxious to nail someone on the left to balance the scales.

Despite his perceived inadequacies, Jimmy Carter was not considered a likely prospect, but Bill Clinton had conservatives calling for impeachment almost as soon as he took office. There was something about Clinton that drove his opponents crazy.

Part of it had to do with class consciousness. To eastern elites he was considered — to be blunt — trailer trash. It seemed outrageous that a man of his background should prove to be so intelligent, politically gifted and — I think this was the killer — sexually appealing. The latter was his Achilles’ heel, but I suspect that his outraged contemporaries were not a little envious of the way women were drawn to him.