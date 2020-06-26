Column: Cultivating peach and prosperity

As vaccine development for COVID-19 and the economic rebound show signs of promise, the horrific killing of a Black American in police custody added yet another test to America’s resilience and social cohesion. George Floyd’s murder has captured the world’s attention and inspired hundreds of thousands of people to exercise their constitutional rights to assemble peaceably. It’s wrong that looters, arsonists and vandals hijacked this moment with criminal violence. Riots sow discord at a time when Americans of all backgrounds are coming together, calling on America to, in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., "rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal."