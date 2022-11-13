Column: Cultural segregation can have benefits

CULTURAL SEGREGATION

We live in an era in which cultural segregation results in fragmentation that is detrimental to the social fabric that is necessary for communities to be cohesive.

What is cultural segregation? It involves groups of people with values that differ from those espoused by other members of the community. When one hears the word “segregation,” many immediately think of racial segregation, and indeed racial segregation is one form of cultural segregation. However, there are many other forms of cultural segregation, among them age segregation, segregation that breaks down along educational lines, and segregation based on life experiences, such as those who have served in the military, compared with those who have not.

Cultural segregation, as the term is here being used, is not necessarily bad. For example, there is nothing at all wrong with groups of veterans, such as the group of which I am part, getting together to be mutually supportive of each other and to enjoy each other’s company. Camaraderie is often a key factor in these experiences.

It has been said that churches are the most segregated institutions in America today (compared with the military, which is the most integrated institution in contemporary American society.) There is a considerable amount of data that back that up.

The segregation in churches, which often does break down along racial lines, is best understood as a voluntary form of cultural segregation, with different churches having different styles of worship — different styles that appeal to different groups of people.

For example, at Second Baptist Church in Rock Island, a predominantly African-American congregation where I have had the pleasure of attending worship services on several occasions, there is a delightful degree of spontaneity that contrasts with the worship style at the Lutheran church of which I am a member. When the choir is singing at Second Baptist, members of the congregation will stand up and clap their hands as they sing along with the choir. Lutherans don’t do that sort of thing (though there is a case to be made that perhaps Lutherans should loosen up a bit and clap and sing along with the choir from time to time — in recent years Lutherans have broken new ground by clapping after the choir has sung.)

In short, cultural segregation, as long as it is voluntary, isn’t necessarily bad. The problem, however, is that we all have a tendency to live in our own little world, paying little attention, if any, to those who have other cultural values. That is what frays the social fabric that must bind us together if we are to be a community, rather than just an amalgamation of isolated individuals.

Are there ways of bringing people together, while respecting the cultural traditions that form the mosaic of our community? Yes, there are — if we are willing to build the bridges that bring people together.

For example, I would love to see the Lutheran church of which I am a member and Second Baptist Church have a joint Thanksgiving service, incorporating the musical traditions of both churches in this joint service. Perhaps it could be held at Second Baptist one year and then at our church the following year.

(Because I am not on our church council or in any position of authority at our church — I am just a guy who sits in one the back rows, which is prime real estate at Lutheran churches — I take the liberty of proposing the joint Thanksgiving service here in the hope that it will come to fruition. If there isn’t enough time to get it put together this year, perhaps it could be put on the agenda for next year.)

In subsequent columns, I will be addressing other forms of cultural segregation, such as age-based cultural segregation, and share some thoughts about ways of building bridges that bring people together, while still recognizing and respecting the cultural differences that often divide us as a people.