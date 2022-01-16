Column: Dancing, no matter the tune

The deer are standing on their rear legs, chewing on branches of cedar trees. It’s much too early for that. This week I’ll pick up some alfalfa cubes for them, as they cannot get through the icy snow to the grass. Some say this is the wrong thing to do, because a gathered few deer could spread what they call "chronic wasting disease" to each other. I promise to stop if the disease is found out here.

At Christmas some dear friends gave me some DVDs of what used to be called the Variety Show at my high school. This was a show in which choirs and jazz bands could sing and play contemporary music. Few of us wanted to be music majors in college and this helped us enjoy music for music’s sake, helped us realize that music can be extremely fulfilling, and downright fun.

I was only a little interested in seeing and hearing the DVD of the Variety Show from 1969. I was conflicted about it, but I played it anyway. And there we were, my sweet-breathed girlfriend and me on stage, dancing to the music of a band called Spirit. You may not know the band but you likely know the song, "I’ve Got a Line on You." My girlfriend choreographed the dance and, darn, we were good. I had a bad case of sideburns but she was beautiful, and she had terrific dance moves. I just tried to follow along.

In 1969, like many of you, she and I were both passengers on a train with a relatively unknown destination, but in the end her journey was the same as mine. We were unfocused, not fully formed, and desperate for love, but we were happy in the knowledge that, at least for a little while, regardless of the tune, we could dance. So we did.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

