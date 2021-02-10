Column: Darwin lives. What we know about virus variants

The UK variant (a.k.a B.1.1.7) was identified there in September samples. It is about 50% more likely to spread from an infected person than earlier relatives. I am skeptical of early reports it causes more severe disease, but with more transmission comes increased episodes of severe disease, hospitalization, death and pressure on health systems. The vaccines available in the U.S. (Pfizer and Moderna) appear to remain effective. It has been found in more than 70 countries, and in over 600 patients in 33 states, including Iowa and Illinois. (Note: case counts of variants represent those found by sampling of a tiny proportion of cases and undercount actual infections.) It remains infrequent except in Florida with more than 200 and California with more than 100 cases. CDC estimates it could be our dominant virus as early as March this year.

A South Africa variant (B.1.351) spreads more quickly and may cause more severe infections especially in people with serious underlying diseases. Test tube experiments tell us the vaccines may protect somewhat less effectively than against wild type virus. The vaccines are so potent that I expect them to remain effective in practice. Additional information is needed to prove it. More than 30 countries have identified this strain. Six cases have been reported in two U.S. states.