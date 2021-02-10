Column: Darwin lives. What we know about virus variants

Viruses change, especially RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2. This virus changes more slowly than many others, like influenza, hepatitis C and the AIDS virus, but the hundreds of millions of infections with COVID-19 worldwide are fertile ground for evolution. These are expected.
Variants, new virus strains, develop when the virus makes mistakes as it copies its genetic material during reproduction. When RNA changes, the proteins that build the virus can change. Most of these mutations have little or no effect, but some change how viruses behave. For example, they may allow faster spread, outcompeting other strains to dominate in the population. This happened in England, with the so-called United Kingdom (UK) variant that is now the bulk of their infections. Less often they change how illness progresses — potentially becoming more serious or changing how it responds to treatment. Finally, they can change the performance of diagnostic tests and the effectiveness of vaccines that are directed against proteins from older strains (the companies are already testing updated products).
Mutant COVID-19 viruses were seen early in the pandemic when a variant called D614G emerged, replacing the original virus worldwide. It is somewhat more easily transmitted than its ancestors but does not make people sicker and vaccines are well matched to it. There is a wide array of "new" viruses. I will mention three that are important, but there are many more, including several "native" to the U.S. What I tell you was true on Feb. 8, but like all things COVID, stay tuned.
The UK variant (a.k.a B.1.1.7) was identified there in September samples. It is about 50% more likely to spread from an infected person than earlier relatives. I am skeptical of early reports it causes more severe disease, but with more transmission comes increased episodes of severe disease, hospitalization, death and pressure on health systems. The vaccines available in the U.S. (Pfizer and Moderna) appear to remain effective. It has been found in more than 70 countries, and in over 600 patients in 33 states, including Iowa and Illinois. (Note: case counts of variants represent those found by sampling of a tiny proportion of cases and undercount actual infections.) It remains infrequent except in Florida with more than 200 and California with more than 100 cases. CDC estimates it could be our dominant virus as early as March this year.
A South Africa variant (B.1.351) spreads more quickly and may cause more severe infections especially in people with serious underlying diseases. Test tube experiments tell us the vaccines may protect somewhat less effectively than against wild type virus. The vaccines are so potent that I expect them to remain effective in practice. Additional information is needed to prove it. More than 30 countries have identified this strain. Six cases have been reported in two U.S. states.
The Brazil strain (P.1) arose in Amazonas and is spreading widely in Brazil. High rates of infection are being seen in areas where a large part of the population has already recovered from COVID-19. This suggests it is escaping the immune response to earlier infections, so we really need to get information on how well our vaccines will protect against it — that work is proceeding rapidly. Three cases have been found in the U.S.
What do we need to do?
We need expanded ability to find variant strains in the U.S. since the U.S. is behind the curve building capacity to do so. This is a high priority at CDC. The technology exists in the public health labs in both Iowa and Illinois, but they need more resources.
As our vaccine allocation increases, we must expand the opportunities for and the ease of vaccination. The evidence so far says that our vaccines provide good protection from these viruses.
Preventing variants is less about science than about behavior. Our public expectation has to be that all follow the measures public health has recommended since last Spring — whether you are vaccinated or not. Variants will continue to arise and behave differently. Variants may evade tests or vaccines. But remember, they cannot do so if infections don’t happen because we follow the "rules".
• Mask when with people outside your bubble. Insist others do the same.
• Maintain distancing — no crowds, especially indoors, and stay at least 6 feet away from people outside your bubble.
• Clean your hands frequently.
• Avoid unnecessary travel.
Dr. Louis Katz is medical director at Scott County Health Department. His opinions are not necessarily those of the department.