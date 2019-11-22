Column: Debate debunks myths

Next, let's do away with the "Democrats have moved too far left!" narrative. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is scrambling to get back into the electability zone by modifying her Medicare-for-all plan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Buttigieg are battling for the "Midwest moderate" label, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had his best debate defending wealth creation and international leadership based on American values. The race for the sweet spot - progressive but electable - is on.

Then there is the "Biden is a goner" storyline. To be clear, he makes plenty of small gaffes ("punching" against domestic violence, boasting of his support from the "only" black woman elected to the Senate), but none has or is likely to dislodge his core base of support, especially among African American voters who know him and appreciate his loyalty to former president Barack Obama. Every once in a while, as he did on foreign policy questions, Biden reminds us that the prospect of an experienced insider sounds attractive to an electorate that has watched Trump blow up one alliance, government institution and norm after another. ("I'd go back in making sure we had the alliances we had. ... [Trump] has given North Korea everything they wanted, creating the legitimacy by having a meeting with Kim Jong Un, who's a thug - although [Kim] points out that I'm a rabid dog who needs to be beaten with a stick.") Biden might not win the nomination, but he has as good a chance as four or five of his rivals.