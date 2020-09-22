Column: Democrats should stay focused on pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As always, the ability rhetorically to set the agenda in the waning days of the 2020 campaign will determine the outcome of the November election. It is hardly surprising, therefore, that the Republicans and Democrats are waging a fierce battle regarding what should be the primary focus of voters.

For several weeks former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats have been sticking closely to the message that voters should focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and related healthcare issues. In contrast, President Donald Trump and the Republicans have argued that law and order and the safety of Americans are the key issues in 2020. Recently, however, it appears that some members of the Trump team believe that his message strategy has not been successful in narrowing Biden’s lead and thus are exploring other options.

The unexpected passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday may have thrown a wrench into the effort by Biden to keep the country’s attention clearly focused on the coronavirus pandemic. In the short term it appears to have allowed Trump a rhetorical opportunity to discuss the appointment of his third justice to the Supreme Court rather than being on the defensive about the growing number of COVID-19 deaths on his watch — something that may be costing him in the polls.