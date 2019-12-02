Column: Dems end a cruel tradition

They take this petition stuff super-seriously, in other words.

Anyway, Mapes would stick around for a half an hour or so on those Friday afternoons and then "volunteers" from his House staff would take turns camping out in front of the board's office throughout the weekend without pay. Mapes would return on Monday morning before the election board's office opened and triumphantly stand at the front of the line with all the House Democratic candidate petitions in tow.

The ritual was seen as a rite of passage for young staffers and it was supposed to promote unity and project an image of power and toughness to the Republican Party and everyone else.

"We're so determined to win we'll even camp out for days in the freezing cold just to secure the first place in line," was the thinking.

Mapes also clearly used the exercise to find out who would endure whatever he commanded and, more importantly, who wouldn't.

But it was downright cruel and unnecessary. I always felt so sorry for those folks. It gets cold in November and expecting young people to risk their health to satisfy the demands of an older man's ego was a bit much.