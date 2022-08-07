Column: Dems must stop support for GOP fringe candidates

The Democratic Party is playing a dangerous game.

Across the country, a number of left-leaning individuals and political organizations have been promoting — even helping to fund — the primary candidacy of Republican fringe candidates. And they have had a number of successes.

Well over a hundred such primary contenders have been nominated for a variety of state and national government posts. A broad range of Trumpistas. from QAnon believers, militant and religious fanatics, to earnest newcomers dedicated to “reforming” the voting process, will be on the ballot: one step away from election.

The rationale for this support was that members of the MAGA crowd would be easier to defeat in November. Selecting your own opponent sounds like a good idea. It’s a tactic that could work. It could also backfire.

I remember the joy that spread through Democratic ranks in 1980 when Ronald Reagan was nominated for president. The thought of having a Grade B Hollywood actor at the top of the Republican ticket was considered a sure loser for the G.O.P. slate. You may remember how that turned out.

Reagan rode a Republican tide into the Oval Office, bringing with him a Republican senate and a much diminished Democratic House. It washed through every level of state and county offices. It also helped knock me out of the Illinois senate.

After winning two elections by 22,000 votes. I lost that year by 1,200. I’d like to blame the Gipper for that, but other things were at play. Anti-abortionists came after me with the mistaken notion that I had somehow legalized the procedure in Illinois. Gov. Thompson was also angry that I had revealed his instigation of a pay raise, after having promised to prevent one. Lobbyists were also up in arms at my legislation to require that they register and reveal how much money was being spent to sway votes.

It was a brutal campaign and a rational candidate would have fought back with equal vigor. I thought about it, but chose to spend the year building WVIK instead of campaigning. Voters hate being taken for granted.

1980 cannot be compared to 2022 (What year can?) but there is some resonance. The study of political science may suggest that candidates with the most solid credentials have the best chance of winning. But that thinking predates movies, television, and social media. Reagan was fixed in the public mind as your best friend, a role he usually played in Hollywood films. Trump, an inept businessman, pretended to be a no-nonsense boss on TV. In both cases, the image predominated.

Reagan was carefully groomed by powerful business leaders and was surrounded by men who know how to run and manipulate government. He also had a great talent for delivering the superb speeches written for him by masters of the craft. The payoff that counted: a major tax cut for the wealthy.

G.O.P. leaders had no illusions about Trump. He was a bad joke among his peers. He had a quick mind, but never bothered to learn anything that didn’t serve his ego or personal income. His TV persona and pitchman’s ability to win over a crowd made him a winner. Corporate leaders decided to back him, assuming that he cold be propped up by a professional staff. In the event, he turned out to be a loose cannon, but gave them what they wanted above all: a big tax break.

What all this demonstrates is that elections are chancy things. They can turn on the unforeseen or under-appreciated. The sure loser may squeak through; the certain bet may not pay off. It all depends, not on how voters think when casting a vote, but how they feel. And feelings can be manipulated.

This is an election that corporate America is counting on. The Supreme Court’s disastrous Citizens United decision gave them the means to buy the kind of government they want. A flood of money, artfully employed, can change the public’s mind. Why do you think commercial TV is now primarily a vehicle for ads - in three-to-four-minute groupings? It works.

An incredible amount of money is flowing into campaigns at every level. It’s not just another big tax break the wealthy want (although they will happily take yet another one). They want to own government. If Trump turns out to be their best chance, they’ll take him, despite his childlike emotions. (A second Trump presidency would give new meaning to “The Terrible Twos”)

Three months out, the November election is uncertain. At the moment, Attention is shifting to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rupert Murdoch, whose media propaganda machines have effectively propped up right-wing governments in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, seems to be tending in that direction.

DeSantis is a rough customer. He may accept corporate support to reach the top, but once there, he will play his own game. He has the brains and focused ambition to retain the form of a democratic republic, but subject it to his will, rising to become a czar, a fuhrer, a Caesar Augustus.

This week, Kansas citizens shocked the country by voting to keep abortion legal in that most Republican of states. That may be a sign that nothing is set in stone for this November. To echo Trump’s prediction in a pre-January 6th message, “It will be wild.”