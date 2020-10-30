Column: Deregulation is spurring growth

Inspired by President Trump’s historic commitment to deregulation at the federal level, America’s laboratories of innovation are leading a deregulatory revolution stretching across this country to lift up all Americans. One of the first executive orders President Trump signed requires agencies to revoke two regulations for every new regulation they issue, to eliminate the unnecessary and costly regulations that have strangled American small businesses, workers, and families. Three and a half years later, President Trump has outperformed his own goal by removing more than seven old regulations for every new regulatory action. Promises made, promises kept.
The Trump administration has also modernized and accelerated environmental reviews, rolled back regulations that harm American workers, families, and farmers, and signed executive orders to increase transparency in federal agencies and protect Americans from administrative abuse. The president’s leadership and bold actions have led to real and meaningful results – an increase in annual household income of an estimated $3,100 or more in the coming years. One regulation alone — the Safer Affordable Fuel Efficient Vehicles Rule — will increase the real incomes of Americans by an estimated $53 billion per year, or $416 per household, over the 2021-2029 period. And according to an estimate by the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the Trump administration’s efforts to streamline the process for conducting environmental impact analysis will likely generate economic benefits worth billions of dollars per year.
Last year, the Trump administration announced the Governors’ Initiative on Regulatory Innovation to extend the president’s historic regulatory reform to every level of government – State, local, and Tribal.
More than 700 governors, agriculture commissioners, state legislators, county commissioners, mayors, and Tribal leaders heeded the president’s call to champion this Initiative and extend historic deregulatory and regulatory innovation at the state, local, and Tribal level to empower the forgotten men and women of this country.
Today, a hair stylist or an accountant who moves to Arizona can practice in a field she loves without going through years of licensing registration, saving hundreds of dollars and precious time. Reducing occupational licensing barriers also speeds up the hiring process for Iowa electrical companies that recruit electricians from across the country, which saves time and money for their businesses and their hardworking customers. A working mom can move to Florida without waiting weeks for a government stamp-of-approval to practice as a veterinarian. This is only the beginning.
This year, governors, in partnership with bipartisan groups of legislators in nearly 20 states, passed legislation to reduce occupational licensing barriers. Governors in Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, and Utah built on Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona’s challenge to enact universal recognition of occupational licensing.
Thankfully, states are going beyond just removing occupational licensing barriers. They are removing red tape and putting people over paperwork. Governor Brad Little in Idaho has cut or simplified 75% of the state’s administrative code and made permanent many of the healthcare regulations removed in the pandemic to expand access and improve care. Governor Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma is requiring two regulations to be eliminated for every one created. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted of Ohio are spearheading the Common Sense Initiative to remove or reduce hundred-year-old regulations that are outdated for small business owners.
Deregulatory action is now more important than ever: The best way to spur economic recovery from the pandemic is to follow the proven model President Trump implemented prior to the pandemic of cutting taxes and regulations that led to low unemployment, record low poverty, record high median household income, and higher wages.
We have a president in Donald J. Trump who has made deregulation a central part of the Blue Collar Boom he presided over, and we applaud the many state, local, and Tribal leaders who are following his lead and exploring creative ways to deregulate and look out for the little guy.
Through the president’s historic partnership with state, local, and Tribal leaders, the forgotten men and women of this country are forgotten no more!
Brooke Rollins is assistant to the president and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council. Doug Hoelscher, an Iowa native, is assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
