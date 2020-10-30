Column: Deregulation is spurring growth

Thankfully, states are going beyond just removing occupational licensing barriers. They are removing red tape and putting people over paperwork. Governor Brad Little in Idaho has cut or simplified 75% of the state’s administrative code and made permanent many of the healthcare regulations removed in the pandemic to expand access and improve care. Governor Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma is requiring two regulations to be eliminated for every one created. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted of Ohio are spearheading the Common Sense Initiative to remove or reduce hundred-year-old regulations that are outdated for small business owners.

Deregulatory action is now more important than ever: The best way to spur economic recovery from the pandemic is to follow the proven model President Trump implemented prior to the pandemic of cutting taxes and regulations that led to low unemployment, record low poverty, record high median household income, and higher wages.

We have a president in Donald J. Trump who has made deregulation a central part of the Blue Collar Boom he presided over, and we applaud the many state, local, and Tribal leaders who are following his lead and exploring creative ways to deregulate and look out for the little guy.

Through the president’s historic partnership with state, local, and Tribal leaders, the forgotten men and women of this country are forgotten no more!

Brooke Rollins is assistant to the president and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council. Doug Hoelscher, an Iowa native, is assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

