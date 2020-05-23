Column: Desperate times on the farm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD – It’s a tough time to be a hog farmer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected a variety of businesses, but perhaps none more than the swine industry.

Having grown up on a hog farm, I can tell you it has never been an easy business to be in. But now is different; for the first time in more than 90 years farmers are killing healthy livestock rather than shipping them to market.

This already is taking place in northwest Iowa, as well as Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota. If it is to happen in Illinois, it will likely begin this week or next contends Joe Connor, a Carthage, Ill., swine veterinarian whose practice cares for more than 500,000 sows.

The virus has swept through packing plants across the Midwest, forcing many to shut down. Those that have reopened are not butchering as many animals because social distancing requirements for workers have reduced the number of carcasses that can be handled.

What this means is that there is less meat heading to grocery stores, which has bumped up prices and created less selection for customers.