Column: Difficult days ahead of us

Three cataclysmic events during the last 12 months have forever changed our lives. In all three cases, there were preceding events that led up to these cataclysmic events. In all three cases, the repercussions of these events will be with us for years to come.
One of these cataclysmic events has been something that has been on our minds every day for the last 12 months – the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 600,000 Americans and an even greater number of lives worldwide. In the United States, the death toll peaked in January and February, when more than 3,000 people a day died from this deadly disease.
The good news is that vaccines have significantly reduced the death toll from the deadly virus that causes Covid-19. The bad news is that the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of this deadly virus, particularly among those who have chosen not to be vaccinated, has resulted in the number of cases of Covid-19 spiking up again in many parts of the country, including here in the Quad Cities.
We had allowed ourselves to assume that once we got vaccinated for Covid-19, we could go back to doing all of the things that we enjoyed doing before the pandemic so drastically changed our lives. The reluctance of a substantial portion of the population to be vaccinated, however, has punctured that myth.
New guidelines from public health authorities now suggest that facemasks and other measures to slow down the spread of the deadly virus will be with us for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, we have to hope that new variants of the coronavirus do not develop in the population pool that has not been vaccinated, new variants which the available vaccines cannot control.
The second cataclysmic event is climate change, which has descended on us with a vengeance. Scientists have for years warned us that our addiction to fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum products is contributing to global warming. Now the evidence is there for everyone to see – record heat waves, drought in many parts of the country, torrential rain and flooding in other parts of the country.
There is every reason to believe that this will get worse in the years to come if we don’t make some significant changes in our lifestyles, changes that will reduce our carbon footprints by lessening our dependence on fossil fuels.
The third cataclysmic event that has descended on us is the attack on our democratic institutions by domestic terrorists and others who have little, if any, respect for democracy. In the wake of 9/11, we have been concerned about attacks by foreign terrorists, and appropriately so. It never crossed my mind, however, that an unruly mob summoned to our nation’s capital by a president unwilling to accept the fact that he was defeated in the November election would launch a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Yet that is precisely what happened on Jan. 6.
Nor did it cross my mind that members of that president’s political party would repeat his lies about the election "being stolen" as a result of widespread fraud without any verifiable evidence to back this up and that they would shield him from accountability for his actions. Yet, that is precisely what has happened.
There are very difficult days, weeks and years ahead of us.
Are there potential solutions to these problems? Yes, there are. It would be very helpful if those reluctant to be vaccinated for Covid-19 were to take advantage of the ready availability of effective vaccines. Will this happen? That remains to be seen.
It would be very helpful if we all were to commit to reducing our carbon footprints. Will this happen? That remains to be seen.
And it would be very helpful if bipartisan efforts to get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6 were supported, rather than thwarted, by members of one political party, and if those responsible for what happened were held accountable. Will this happen? That remains to be seen.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.