Column: Difficult days ahead of us

Three cataclysmic events during the last 12 months have forever changed our lives. In all three cases, there were preceding events that led up to these cataclysmic events. In all three cases, the repercussions of these events will be with us for years to come.

One of these cataclysmic events has been something that has been on our minds every day for the last 12 months – the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 600,000 Americans and an even greater number of lives worldwide. In the United States, the death toll peaked in January and February, when more than 3,000 people a day died from this deadly disease.

The good news is that vaccines have significantly reduced the death toll from the deadly virus that causes Covid-19. The bad news is that the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of this deadly virus, particularly among those who have chosen not to be vaccinated, has resulted in the number of cases of Covid-19 spiking up again in many parts of the country, including here in the Quad Cities.

We had allowed ourselves to assume that once we got vaccinated for Covid-19, we could go back to doing all of the things that we enjoyed doing before the pandemic so drastically changed our lives. The reluctance of a substantial portion of the population to be vaccinated, however, has punctured that myth.