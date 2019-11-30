Column: Diminishing our moral authority

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There the asylum seekers struggle to complete their applications — English only — and keep themselves and their children safe from criminals who regularly assault, repeatedly rape and routinely kidnap entire families in order to extort ransom payments from loved ones in the U.S. and elsewhere. They live in paralyzing fear without help or hope. Lawyers based in the United States, like me, try to assist with paperwork through text and telephone. But it’s much more complicated than the face-to-face meetings that occurred in the U.S.-based detention centers.

I tried to visit one center in Nuevo Laredo in-person. However, I was informed that the director himself had been kidnapped for refusing to surrender a Venezuelan family his kidnappers demanded. I then spoke with a Catholic priest about working in-person with families staying at another shelter. However, he asked me not to come because it would only draw the attention of local criminals and further jeopardize the residents. So, I worked remotely with families to help ensure their understanding and compliance with the legal process. Mostly Cuban and Venezuelan, these were individuals and families fleeing political persecution. Their stories were horrific, and they wanted nothing more than to work hard, care for their families, and live in peace. After all, gun-runners, drug dealers and human traffickers rarely apply for asylum with border control authorities.