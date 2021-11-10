Column: Disbanding NRA not a magic bullet

In recent decades, the NRA has been effective in framing the Second Amendment as a cultural issue — and then arguing that it is the only group able to thwart the challenges to its members’ way of life. It has used this perceived threat to galvanize its base repeatedly.

What many lawmakers most fear is gun rights advocates lighting up their switchboards and flooding their inboxes, something that happened during the last major push for gun control legislation — the Manchin-Toomey proposal in 2013, introduced in the wake of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The NRA had taken part in negotiations on that measure, which would have required background checks on all commercial sales of guns. It had won numerous concessions that watered down the legislation. Yet, without warning, the organization decided to oppose the effort, and its members eagerly took up the call to scuttle the measure.