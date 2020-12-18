Column: Discipline, planning lead to big rewards

Cook, who worked with him for about 30 years, said the whole time she knew him he wore the same coat. (If it was the one I remember, it was an off-white trench coat of perhaps 1970s vintage.)

"John didn’t drink – he had no vices – and believe me, I would know if he did," said Bill Wundram, a retired editor and columnist, who worked at the Times for more than 70 years.

"Most of the time I knew him, he drove an old Volkswagen. He drove it until it was completely worn out and he didn’t think it would go on any farther."

Willard worked for the Davenport newspaper for 34 years, retiring in 2007. He and Carol were married 46 years. They had no children.

They left their money to: Friends of Vander Veer (Park); Friends of Davenport Public Library; University of Illinois Foundation; George Williams College, Aurora, Ill.; Iowa PBS Foundation; Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport; the Genesis Hospice program; Humane Society of Scott County, and to a discretionary fund to be used in the community.

John’s favorite restaurant was Ma’s Studio Diner, a Davenport dive where the owner would holler at patrons if they didn’t eat their vegetables. I ate there once with him and refused to return.

Wundram hosted a retirement party for Willard at his home. "I just invited reporters – no husbands or wives – just the working press. I bought four cheap bottles of champagne and some food. John was really touched that I would do that for him. He came up afterwards and tried to give me $100. I kept telling him, ‘No.’ I told him I knew he was a reporter and couldn’t afford that. But he insisted and insisted, so I finally took the $100. I guess I know now that he could afford it."

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and a freelance reporter. ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

