Column: Discriminatory but not racist

Also, while I could sympathize with the struggles Mr. Williams faced, I could not empathize.

After all, I never knew the pain of not being able to check out a book from the “white library” as he did while growing up. No social convention expected me to step into the gutter when meeting a woman of a different race on the sidewalk. But for Mr. Williams — and millions of other African Americans — that was their life experience.

But more significantly, it wasn’t just about historic wrongs. The newspaper’s racial shortcomings were readily apparent to anyone who cared to look.

In the three decades since then, I’ve had time to ponder a difficult topic: white privilege. Please note that it’s an advantage that is not necessarily sought and it doesn’t mean one hasn’t had struggles in their life. It just means one of those struggles hasn’t been related to the color of their skin.

Over the years, I’ve seen sources who have consistently shared information with me and other white reporters suddenly become mum around my Black colleagues. It’s not right, but it’s an unsought advantage bestowed nonetheless.