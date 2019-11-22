Column: Do U.S. carmakers want us to like them?

Ask not why the Trump administration must dismantle America's environmental laws with such gusto. By now, that's a given. Instead, let's ask why some automakers, businesses that must plan years in advance, are siding with a president intent on sowing chaos in their own industry.

The issue at hand is President Donald Trump's pointless crusade to strip California of its unique right to limit tailpipe emissions of vehicles sold there. You've got to wonder whether the companies backing these efforts — GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Subaru and Nissan — are out of their ever-loving minds.

This comes at a time when apocalyptic fires are consuming much of the West as rampaging water drowns other regions — all under the wrath of a warming planet. Americans, young ones in particular, have rightly labeled climate change the existential threat of our time.

Automakers understandably don't want to make two sets of vehicles, efficient models for California, the District of Columbia and the 14 states that follow California's lead, and less-efficient ones for the rest of the country. (The higher price charged for the technologically advanced vehicles would be more than made up by lower fuel bills, according to Consumer Reports.)