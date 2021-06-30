Column: Doing good for the economy, and humanity

Megan McArdle, in a column published in this newspaper two weeks ago, states that tax hikes won’t fix inequality. Towards the end of the column, she suggests perhaps the "best way to reduce the pernicious effects of unequal wealth might be aggressively taxing consumption." A little further into the column she manages to admit that consumption taxes are usually regressive. Well, yes, indeed they are, and so why is McArdle positing that perhaps they could be helpful in reducing inequality? Then she goes on to talk about a "highly progressive, revenue neutral consumption tax." I’ve never heard of a progressive, consumption tax. By definition they are regressive, hurting the poor who have little to spend and have to spend it on the basics of life.
McArdle also posits that we need to be concerned about productivity as that is how societies grow economies and wealth, and she is right. Then she goes on to extol the value of capital formation.
In this country where IPOs can raise billions for companies that later become successful and others that fail, where stocks, bonds, and all manner of agricultural commodities can be bought and sold in less than a second with a simple mouse click, and where the biggest concern of the multi-millionaire and billionaire class seems to be what SPAC to invest in, I think that capital formation is not a problem.
So, let me offer some macro-economic thoughts and some humanitarian thoughts. Taxing the wealthy more actually has the potential to reduce inequality if the increased taxes collected go towards buying more public goods that benefit the poorest among us more than the wealthiest among us; public goods such as better schools, better roads, and strengthened health care to name three. Much more is needed in the way of economic policy, but that would be a start.
What McArdle fails to mention in her column is what has been taking place with the velocity of money over the last 60 years. The accompanying chart shows clearly the velocity of money has slowed, and of course that is because we have continued over a long period of time to funnel money to the wealthy. And that money doesn’t get spent as fast as it does when it goes to the poorest among us. Demand is less, job creation is less, and the economy grows more slowly.
Back in the second term of the Truman administration, GDP growth averaged about 5% a year. Over the last 20 years it’s been 2% to 3%. The effect of this long and dedicated funneling of money to the wealthiest has been brutal to the poorest among us, and additionally has made for a stagnant middle class.
I doubt we can return to the days when our economy grew at 5%, no matter how well designed our tax and spending plans, but we can certainly build an economy that treats the poor and the middle class a little more equitably.
Humanitarian thoughts? Did you watch "Nomadland?" My wife and I did. It won an Oscar for best picture, as did its star Frances McDormand for best actress. I have read the book, and you should too. It was easily the best book I’ve read in a while, and I read a fair number of books over the course of a year.
This from the book: "after all, millions of Americans are wrestling with the impossibility of a traditional middle-class existence. In homes across the country, kitchen tables are strewn with unpaid bills. Lights burn late into the night. The same calculations get performed again and again, over and over, through exhaustion and sometimes tears. Wages minus grocery receipts. Minus medical bills. Minus credit card debt. Minus utility fees. Minus student loans and car payments. Minus the biggest expense of all: rent. In the widening gap between credits and debits hangs a question: What parts of this life are you willing to give up, so you can keep on living?”
This has been going on for years and years, and the number of people performing the calculations have edged a little higher, year after year. Our economic inequality is such that we finally got to the point where somebody had to write a book and make a movie about it to get people to notice. Will that be the wake-up call that we need to make significant changes in how we view work, and life, and government? I don’t know.
What I do know is the desire of men and women to live purposeful lives is inevitably tied to the ability to engage in meaningful work and earn a living which can support a family, and put a roof over their heads, and provide health care, and provide children a chance to learn.
Can you live out of a vehicle like the people in Nomadland? I can’t. So, tax the wealthy more? You bet. And, let’s properly fund the things that benefit the poorest among us and the middle class. I suspect those things will benefit the economy greatly to say nothing of the humanitarian good they will do.
Allen R. McCaulley is a former mayor of Moline.