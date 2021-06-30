Column: Doing good for the economy, and humanity

What McArdle fails to mention in her column is what has been taking place with the velocity of money over the last 60 years. The accompanying chart shows clearly the velocity of money has slowed, and of course that is because we have continued over a long period of time to funnel money to the wealthy. And that money doesn’t get spent as fast as it does when it goes to the poorest among us. Demand is less, job creation is less, and the economy grows more slowly.

Back in the second term of the Truman administration, GDP growth averaged about 5% a year. Over the last 20 years it’s been 2% to 3%. The effect of this long and dedicated funneling of money to the wealthiest has been brutal to the poorest among us, and additionally has made for a stagnant middle class.

I doubt we can return to the days when our economy grew at 5%, no matter how well designed our tax and spending plans, but we can certainly build an economy that treats the poor and the middle class a little more equitably.

Humanitarian thoughts? Did you watch "Nomadland?" My wife and I did. It won an Oscar for best picture, as did its star Frances McDormand for best actress. I have read the book, and you should too. It was easily the best book I’ve read in a while, and I read a fair number of books over the course of a year.