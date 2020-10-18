Column: Doing good in our lane of life

Can I cure COVID-19? Can I eliminate hate? Can I stop violence? Can I solve all the global issues? Heavens no! I’m glad I am not charged to, but that doesn’t mean I should just throw my hands up in surrender.

This gentleman also stated that he thinks we can handle life on a small scale, so what can I do that will help the world? I can practice inclusiveness, I can love more and judge less. I can’t tackle the global magnitude of the situation but I can handle the smaller effects caused by the stress of living during a scourge.

While dealing with harried parents and overwhelmed colleagues I can provide a moment of grace by expressing: understanding of their current chaos, gratitude for their perseverance, and acknowledgement of their strength. We each have our own part to do in life. Examine your skill set. Are you great at organizing people or spreadsheets? Find a way to use those talents. Do you have a strong back? Help move boxes at a food pantry site.

Things are less overwhelming when we focus on what we can do and not on the giant picture. As my head nurse has wisely advised us, "stay in your own lane, concentrate on the duties for which you are responsible".

It is important to do your part to make the world better, but it is also important to try to make your own world better. Pay attention to things that happen around you. Chances are something will happen to lighten your load, to bring you a smile. My most recent delight came at the end of a long, hard day. I was watering my dry October garden when, from across the street, a teenage boy, who was playing with his puppy, hollered to strike up a conversation with me. Yes, go back and re-read that. A teenage boy initiated a conversation with the dotty neighbor lady without prodding from anyone.

Anne VandeMoortel is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

