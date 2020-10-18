Column: Doing good in our lane of life

The beginning of any school year is rough on a school nurse, with mid-October being the toughest time as we struggle to get all of our students in compliance with the state health requirements. Because this is 2020 I find myself with my head in my hands at my desk as I read about the most recent changes for schools determined by a state in the midst of a pandemic.
I recently had a delightful conversation with two wise, knowledgeable, charming men. One of the gentlemen stated he thinks these are the direst of times. I was surprised he held this opinion because he has lived through many harrowing events in the history of America. If we were to move a miniature of him along a timeline, the token would start out as a toddler during The Great Depression and march forward in time through multiple wars and years when the country was full of civil unrest. He witnessed attacks on American soil and the assasination of an American president, yet considers now to be the worst time for our country.
As I pondered his statement later, I wished I had been able to discuss the matter more thoroughly. I wonder if he thought other times were the worst as they were occurring. People say we are able to endure tough things and to have our memories of those times buffer out some of the rawness. Women who are in the throes of transitional labor pains proclaim they will never do it again, yet many go on to repeat the experience. When they tell the story of their labor experience it never sounds as raw as what the nurses witnessed.
Can I cure COVID-19? Can I eliminate hate? Can I stop violence? Can I solve all the global issues? Heavens no! I’m glad I am not charged to, but that doesn’t mean I should just throw my hands up in surrender.
This gentleman also stated that he thinks we can handle life on a small scale, so what can I do that will help the world? I can practice inclusiveness, I can love more and judge less. I can’t tackle the global magnitude of the situation but I can handle the smaller effects caused by the stress of living during a scourge.
While dealing with harried parents and overwhelmed colleagues I can provide a moment of grace by expressing: understanding of their current chaos, gratitude for their perseverance, and acknowledgement of their strength. We each have our own part to do in life. Examine your skill set. Are you great at organizing people or spreadsheets? Find a way to use those talents. Do you have a strong back? Help move boxes at a food pantry site.
Things are less overwhelming when we focus on what we can do and not on the giant picture. As my head nurse has wisely advised us, "stay in your own lane, concentrate on the duties for which you are responsible".
It is important to do your part to make the world better, but it is also important to try to make your own world better. Pay attention to things that happen around you. Chances are something will happen to lighten your load, to bring you a smile. My most recent delight came at the end of a long, hard day. I was watering my dry October garden when, from across the street, a teenage boy, who was playing with his puppy, hollered to strike up a conversation with me. Yes, go back and re-read that. A teenage boy initiated a conversation with the dotty neighbor lady without prodding from anyone.
Anne VandeMoortel is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.
