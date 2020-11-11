Column: Doing harm to the foundations of democracy

SPRINGFIELD – A candidate concession speech is an important rite in a democracy that is done not for the benefit of the winner or the loser but as a means of honoring the voters and our system of government.

Sometimes the speech is done at a podium before a crowd, but more often than not it happens with the loser calling the winner with a word of congratulations.

"I remember running for the legislature when I was 28 years old and losing. I thought my political career was over, but I walked over to the courthouse, where my opponent was. I walked through his crowd of supporters, shook his hand and congratulated him," former Gov. Jim Edgar told me Monday. "I didn’t really want to do it, but I knew it was the right thing to do."

After the divisiveness of an election, supporters of the opposing candidates need to be brought together to work toward a common good, Edgar said.

"They don’t have to like each other. But civility is an important part of our political process. You can’t call someone a ‘crook’ and expect they will be willing to work with you," he said.

Civility is the grease that keeps the gears of democracy moving.

Former state Sen. Denny Jacobs, an East Moline Democrat, says such acts are becoming less common.