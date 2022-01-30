Column: Doing justice to the loved

As the minister worked his way through his reading, somewhere in the depths of the building, or in someone’s pocket, a phone rang, with the old ringtone, like maybe it was a Princess phone. It was clear no one was picking up, so I hoped it wasn’t God calling, but I suppose by now he’s used to being ignored.

The minister did a nice job, but there is a sameness to obituaries and funeral biographies. It’s a style that has not changed in decades and doesn’t really do justice to the loved, sentient human who is no longer with us, except in sweet memory.

Here's one I see and hear often: The deceased was a Hawkeye fan. Uh, OK. We can do better. How about he loved nothing more than parking in downtown Iowa City on game day so that he could make the long, slow walk past the stately Old Capitol, crossing the river as the crowds on the sidewalk got larger and larger. And he enjoyed the fully delicious smell of grilled beef and pork coming from the parking lot by the stadium, and the slight aroma of autumn leaves, newly scattered on the sidewalk and later, in his seat in the stadium, he was content, all alone with 60,000 of his best friends and, for a few hours, demons were no longer at his door. Heaven.