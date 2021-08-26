Column: Doing more harm than good

The evidence is in. The move by Republican governors to cut unemployment benefits to help with the labor shortage did more harm than good.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was one of roughly two dozen GOP governors to jump on the bandwagon.
Along with others eager to practice politics with the fates of the unemployed, she announced in mid-May she was cutting off extra federal jobless benefits that had been approved in response to the pandemic.
The stated reason: A labor shortage.
The argument at the time was that federal benefits were keeping the rabble on their couches and out of the work force. All that was needed was to yank benefits away, and they’d have no choice but to run to waiting jobs.
It didn't hurt that the benefits being taken away were approved by Democrats in Washington, D.C. In some ways, that was really the point.
This may seem like old news. After all, Republicans have moved on to other political targets these days. Still, it’s worth revisiting the results.
A raft of government and private reports released recently have proved these policies hurt more than helped.
This shouldn’t be surprising. Economists have pointed out for weeks that federal benefits were playing a minimal role in the labor shortage. Other factors, such as lack of child care and fear of the virus, were preventing people from getting work, along with a reluctance to return to lower-paying jobs with unsatisfactory working conditions. But these new reports show how punitive, and relatively ineffective, these GOP efforts were.
Jobless data released last Friday showed that only 8 of 26 states that cut benefits saw a statistically significant drop in unemployment in July, according to Politico. (Iowa was not among them, though it did see an increase in non-farm jobs. The size of its labor force also grew, continuing a seven-month upward trend.)
Meanwhile, a study of the unemployed by economists and researchers from universities, including Harvard and Columbia, tracked nearly 19,000 people who were getting jobless benefits. In states that cut benefits, employment went up 4.4% over states that didn’t. Which backs up the earlier analysis that federal benefits were playing just a small part in the overall picture. More importantly, the researchers said just 1 out of 8 of those unemployed workers were able to find jobs.
"Most people lost benefits and weren’t able to find jobs," a co-author of the study, University of Massachusetts Amherst economics professor Arindrajit Dube, said, according to CNBC.
Reuters also reported on analyses that showed a small effect in states where benefits were cut. Yet it also reported that "states that cut benefits saw worse results in pulling people back into the formal labor force, to the degree that overall job growth in the two groups of states was nearly identical from May through July."
Some of the analysis Reuters cited came from Goldman Sachs.
"Our finding that benefit expiration did not encourage labor force participation was a somewhat negative surprise, and increases the risk that some workers may be slow to return to the labor force, particularly if the Delta variant increases concerns around health risk," wrote Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Ronnie Walker.
Economists in Iowa have long pointed out that the state faces a workforce problem – one that predates the pandemic. Iowa's population hardly grows at all, and the state has a history of low wages; also, we in the Quad-Cities have a historically older, blue-collar workforce. In many quarters, immigration is vehemently discouraged in Iowa. Now, there is the pandemic. These are the problems that need addressing.
Unfortunately, Reynolds and the other Republicans have moved on from this story. There are other lines of attack to pursue against the Democrats. After all, you have to remember the real goal in all this: It has nothing to do with those seven workers who couldn't find jobs, their families or their well-being. They’re just the ones who paid the price for the practice of a politics that seeks opportunity wherever it can find it. And it never looks back.
Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.