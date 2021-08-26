Column: Doing more harm than good

The evidence is in. The move by Republican governors to cut unemployment benefits to help with the labor shortage did more harm than good.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was one of roughly two dozen GOP governors to jump on the bandwagon.

Along with others eager to practice politics with the fates of the unemployed, she announced in mid-May she was cutting off extra federal jobless benefits that had been approved in response to the pandemic.

The stated reason: A labor shortage.

The argument at the time was that federal benefits were keeping the rabble on their couches and out of the work force. All that was needed was to yank benefits away, and they’d have no choice but to run to waiting jobs.

It didn't hurt that the benefits being taken away were approved by Democrats in Washington, D.C. In some ways, that was really the point.

This may seem like old news. After all, Republicans have moved on to other political targets these days. Still, it’s worth revisiting the results.

A raft of government and private reports released recently have proved these policies hurt more than helped.