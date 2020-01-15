Column: Doing well and doing good

With the arrival of 2020 we marked a milestone of a somewhat unique nature. For not only does 2020 mark the beginning of a new decade as well as a new year, but it also represents a once-in-a-century mark where we have a “Double Double” of a different sort than in sports – that is, a year when the year and century numbers coincide. The last time this happened was in 1919; before that in 1818.
This naturally sets one to thinking both about how the world has changed since our last "Double Double," as well as about how it may change before the next such year in 2121.
As to the past, the last time we reached this milestone in 1919, World War I had just ended and Henry Ford’s Model T was the most popular car in America. The idea of humans flying was still relatively new; and the notion of landing a man on the moon, much less exploring deeper space with satellites and telescopes, seemed the stuff of fantasy.
Based on the remarkable and almost unimaginable changes occurring within the last 101 years, one could rightfully be a little hesitant to predict what might happen before 2121 rolls around.
Yet some things appear pretty certain based on what science and any honest observation of what the world around us suggests. Perhaps paramount here is the challenge posed by humankind’s impact on our natural environment — from global warming caused by excessive burning of fossil fuels, to resulting environmental disasters like last year’s three-month flood in downtown Davenport, to displacement of a huge numbers of people worldwide due to climate changes.
This clear and present danger is plainly going to require some strong short- and long-term actions by all of us.
In line with this, over the last several months, I’ve been fortunate enough to serve on a task force of educators, students, administrators, and representatives of the Augustana College Board of Trustees tasked with looking at how the college can become more environmentally focused.
Charged by President Steve Bahls with identifying goals and strategies to make Augustana a national leader in sustainable practices, we’ve looked at what other colleges or universities are doing, as well as what Augie already has in place. Everything from use of solar panels on buildings or adjacent parking lots for facility heating and air conditioning, to reducing disposable straws and tableware are being looked at.
To me, one of the more intriguing ideas involves creating a Revolving Energy Credit Fund that monitors savings from sustainable practices, then reinvests the savings into added projects to make the campus even more sustainable. This would be similar to the Revolving Loan Fund the City of Rock Island set up in the mid-'80s to help business start ups and to create jobs, then used loan repayments to make more loans. This has resulted, over the last several decades, in thousands of jobs being created or retained.
Such funds as these give an example of how we can "do well while doing good." It also demonstrates that those who suggest measures to protect our environment for our children and grandchildren somehow endanger the economy are not only short-sighted but wrong.
Instead, what all this points towards is building a culture of conservation to replace our past culture of consumption that increasingly endangers our existence.
The new year opens many opportunities to us. May 2020 be a year in which we seize these opportunities and turn away from the politics of falsehood, mockery and short-sightedness of recent years, to open a new day of reason, hope, truthfulness and working together to make the challenges we face into great opportunities.
Mark Schwiebert is a lawyer and former mayor of Rock Island.