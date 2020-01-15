Column: Doing well and doing good

With the arrival of 2020 we marked a milestone of a somewhat unique nature. For not only does 2020 mark the beginning of a new decade as well as a new year, but it also represents a once-in-a-century mark where we have a “Double Double” of a different sort than in sports – that is, a year when the year and century numbers coincide. The last time this happened was in 1919; before that in 1818.

This naturally sets one to thinking both about how the world has changed since our last "Double Double," as well as about how it may change before the next such year in 2121.

As to the past, the last time we reached this milestone in 1919, World War I had just ended and Henry Ford’s Model T was the most popular car in America. The idea of humans flying was still relatively new; and the notion of landing a man on the moon, much less exploring deeper space with satellites and telescopes, seemed the stuff of fantasy.

Based on the remarkable and almost unimaginable changes occurring within the last 101 years, one could rightfully be a little hesitant to predict what might happen before 2121 rolls around.