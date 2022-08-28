Column, Don Wooten: DeJoy's 'fix' fails, increases USPS struggles

Wednesday, the postman came.

That hardly qualifies as big news, except for the fact that he didn’t come on Monday on Tuesday. Nor last Thursday or the Thursday two weeks prior. Lately, missing the mail for a day or two is becoming the new norm.

Perhaps in this time of internet obsession, that may not seem unusual. We are besieged with messages reminding us how convenient it is to use a cellphone or computer to communicate. “Can’t find a stamp?” is a question often posed in the upper right-hand corner of a return envelope. The message is clear: use the internet.

We are continually advised that paying bills, banking, or keeping financial records is simpler and less time-consuming on the computer. Some companies have stated straight out that they won’t accept checks in the mail. “Credit card only.” You can phone it in, but they prefer to have it online.

A few traditionalists ignore the lure of such immediate commercial or personal contact. I count myself among those who resist the siren call of technology. I insist of paying bills by check. Call it undue caution, but we read almost daily of hackers, ransomware, and other means by which money disappears into the ether. Try such things via the U.S. mail service and you find out that mail fraud has serious consequences.

Thus stuck in the previous century, I’m dependent on daily mail. I have cited before the weekly avalanche of paper that hits my home: dozens of magazines, literary journals, newspapers, and appeals for political or charitable assistance. Most of it arrives on Monday and Tuesday, but not this week.

When the mail carrier came to the door before sunset, I met him to exchange the outgoing letters (which had been set out Monday morning) for a double armload of material that had been piling up at the post office. When I asked him why the delay, he responded that “It’s crazy time.”

As we juggled the cumbersome exchange, he spoke of people leaving, not coming to work, being hired only to quit after a couple of days. Clearly the post office, like many businesses, is under stress.

It’s tempting to lay it all on Louis DeJoy, the controversial Postmaster General who was rewarded with office after a lifetime of fundraising for the Republican Party; notably for George W. and Jeb Bush, Donald Trump, and others. One measure of his zeal is that he was caught in a “straw donor” scheme in which he pressured workers at his business to make individual, political contributions for which they were reimbursed.

It’s not his party ties and dealings that matter here; it’s what he tried to do when he took over the postal service in June, 2020. He set up a 10-year plan that eliminated overtime, forbade late trips to deliver mail, de-commissioned high speed sorting machines, and had a number of collection boxes removed from city streets. It had the effect of slowing down deliveries just before the 2020 election.

DeJoy claimed that the USPS was a broken business model and that he was just trying to “breathe new life” into it. Although he had zero experience in postal service, he fired or reassigned 23 senior executives, including the two who oversaw day-to-day operations. He instituted slower service which continues to this day, despite the efforts of local post offices to keep up.

DeJoy is still on the job, The president can’t remove him, even though the Post Office is part of the executive branch of government. He is appointed by a board of governors, which gave him the freedom to flout President Biden’s instructions to electrify the USPS delivery fleet by ordering gasoline-fueled vehicles.

I don’t think it’s fair to lay all the blame for missed mail deliveries on DeJoy. There is no doubt he has worked against the best interests of its patrons. But something of a local quirk may be at play. Years ago, I got to know the man who was our regular carrier. (We had one in those days.) He remarked that our block was “a garbage delivery area.” It was tacked onto other delivery routes and was usually at the end of the list.

Which may account for the many recent times I have seen carriers and vehicles working a block or two away from my home, only to move on without coming up the hill; the mail usually arriving during dinner.

It is but one of the several annoyances in contemporary life and probably not the worst. But my memory reaches back to a time of two daily mail deliveries, Monday through Saturday. After the war it dropped to one a day. Now, with instant communication, it may seem quaint to insist on “snail mail,” to use techies’ derisive term.

But, as any Supreme Court originalist can tell you, Section 8, of Article One, in the Constitution gives the federal government the power and duty “To establish Post Offices and Post Roads.”

In other words, deliver the mail.