Column: Don't abandon Yemen

Oct. 11 marked the official closure of the U.N. Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen (also known as the “Group of Experts”).

For nearly four years, the Group of Experts has been investigating human rights violations in Yemen amidst ongoing conflict, which has resulted in more than 100,000 dead — including over 12,000 civilians — and over 4 million Yeminis displaced since 2014.

As Yeminis are bludgeoned by Saudi and U.S. airstrikes, drone attacks and constant warfare, access to food, shelter, safety, health care and education in the country remains precarious. And disbanding one of the primary international groups dedicated to protecting the basic human rights of Yemenis will only make matters worse.

“This is a major setback for all victims who have suffered serious violations during the armed conflict,” the Group of Experts wrote in a statement the day after the U.N. Human Rights Council refused to extend a mandate for continuation of the group’s work.

“The Council appears to be abandoning the people of Yemen,” the statement says, adding that “victims of this tragic armed conflict should not be silenced by the decision of a few states.”