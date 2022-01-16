Column: Don't be distracted

It’s not as if they are operating in secret. You can read about the many moves being made by states to limit voting, take charge of counting and certifying votes, gerrymander districts to maintain minority control; all done with the assurance that the perpetrators are fighting (non-existent) voter fraud.

A qualification: You can read about it, but only if you are among the nation’s rapidly-declining number of newspaper subscribers.

If, like a growing number of citizens who rely on the internet, right-wing radio, and/or the toxic Fox cable network, you are too fixated on immigrants, taxes, and the alleged evils of government to take notice; you are set up to be taken, to lose your democracy and, with it, the means to solve problems to the benefit of all citizens, not just the wealthy few.

Distraction alone isn’t a sufficient means of winning — and holding onto — national office. It may work once, but it’s hard to repeat. Donald Trump proved that by winning in 2016, then losing in 2020.