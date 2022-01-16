Column: Don't be distracted

Years ago while on one of WVIK’s London tours, Bernadette and I were standing in a tube station checking a map. A man approached us, saying that he was a bit confused about connections and asked if he could see the map as well. As I offered it to him, another man came up and asked if the three of us needed help.
It was the classic pickpocket routine: Two distractions make it easier to lift a wallet, credit card, or, — better yet — a passport, while the mark’s attention is divided.
Earlier, one of our tourist group was boarding a bus, when a person immediately ahead of him stepped backward, causing him to lose his balance. As he started to fall, a man behind him grabbed and steadied him. The person who caused the accident apologized profusely, but our tourist said no harm was done, thanked the man who helped him, and realized only later that the incident had cost him his passport and credit card.
Those memories came to mind as I was thinking about last week’s column on climate change and the pandemic. Stretching an analogy to its outer limits, it occurred to me that, as a country, we are in a similar state of peril. As we are pulled this way and that over those two overwhelming problems, some devious folk are working to steal our democracy while we are thus distracted.
It’s not as if they are operating in secret. You can read about the many moves being made by states to limit voting, take charge of counting and certifying votes, gerrymander districts to maintain minority control; all done with the assurance that the perpetrators are fighting (non-existent) voter fraud.
A qualification: You can read about it, but only if you are among the nation’s rapidly-declining number of newspaper subscribers.
If, like a growing number of citizens who rely on the internet, right-wing radio, and/or the toxic Fox cable network, you are too fixated on immigrants, taxes, and the alleged evils of government to take notice; you are set up to be taken, to lose your democracy and, with it, the means to solve problems to the benefit of all citizens, not just the wealthy few.
Distraction alone isn’t a sufficient means of winning — and holding onto — national office. It may work once, but it’s hard to repeat. Donald Trump proved that by winning in 2016, then losing in 2020.
The 2016 campaign was a master class in distraction. Trump succeeded in moving public attention from matters of substance to illusions. He aroused latent nativist instincts by focusing on immigrants, characterizing them as threats to the economy and public safety. He played to fundamentalist desires to replace secular government with a theocracy, using the hot button issue of abortion as a lure. Racist rage aroused by the presence of a Black family in the White House was subtly stoked by harping on law and order. All this done with the entertaining enthusiasm of a carnival barker.
It worked.
However, it’s hard to repeat the same act, when the performance didn't live up to its billing. Trump’s major accomplishment was a tax giveaway for the wealthy, with no infrastructure program at all or the promised increase of jobs for the average worker. People who paid attention saw how his ineptitude and denial enabled the pandemic to take hold and ravage the population. Reelection was not in the cards.
What we are facing in the 2020 and 2024 elections is a confluence of methods. The Republican establishment’s careful takeover and consequent control of state governments and the continuing passion of the Trump base of racists, fundamentalists and armed nationalists. The arrest of 738 charged for involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and attempted coup may have dampened the ardor of some, but the fire is not out.
Consider the whirlwind of concerns and threats which beset us. The rapid and continuing evolution of Covid has crippled the worldwide supply chain and, as is the nature of capitalism, suppliers are charging all the market will bear. Financial inequality continues, with the ultra wealthy gaining trillions while those at the other end of the economic scale are losing affordable housing. Workers don’t want to risk their lives at low-paying jobs. No one knows how to keep schools open safely. The Covid-induced problems multiply.
All this against the background of climate change that is putting basic human survival at risk.
Given all this, what is the likelihood that the average voter will rank the risk to our admittedly messy form of government above — or even on a par with — the pressing personal, human challenges we face each day?
It’s in such a situation that the pickpocket has his best chance. He sharpens his focus on getting the goods while everyone is not only looking the other way, but also engaging in a chaotic game of blaming and attacking each other.
When the second man approached us in London, I said, "Sorry, gentlemen, not today," took Bernadette’s arm, and quickly walked away, valuables intact. I had been forewarned.
Have you?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.