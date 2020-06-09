Column: Don't be fooled, the economy still needs help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The strength of the rally in equity markets the last couple of months coupled with the unexpected rebound in May jobs might make it a little too easy to conclude that the U.S. economy doesn't need more stimulus. It's more likely, though, that market participants assume more stimulus is coming — as it should.

The benchmark S&P 500 Index has gained 42.8% from its low on March 23, leaving it down just 1.14% for the year amid what the International Monetary Fund says will be the worst recession since the Great Depression. The foundations of the rally are straightforward. The Federal Reserve's rapid response to the pandemic-induced shutdown of the economy effectively removed the risk of a financial crisis, while Congress pumped money into households and firms via a variety of fiscal support packages. Government data show personal incomes surged 10.5% in April even as wages and salaries fell by 8%.

Moreover, with support for the economy in place as the lockdowns ease, we will see activity quickly pick up. The May employment report showed just how fast that can happen in the initial stage of the recovery. Instead of shedding 7.5 million more jobs as forecast, employers added 2.5 million while the unemployment rate fell to 13.3% from 14.7%.