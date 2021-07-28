Column: Don't close Rock Island County drop-off recycling centers

Eliminating the recycling centers might also increase litter, which may impact our parks and waterways. Our organization, along with many other environmental groups, is advocating for more recycling, not less.

Some county residents are not eligible for a curbside program, due to living outside of city limits, or because they live in a condominium or an apartment. Some limited-income homeowners cannot afford the curbside fee but are willing to take their recycling to a drop-off site.

While we would be eligible to take our recycling to the Waste Commission of Scott County recycling center in Davenport, that is an unlikely choice for most people, as it is a 20- to 30-minute drive from their homes. This is not an equitable arrangement for the county’s citizens. Since we have no choice but to purchase materials made of paper and plastic, we should have the ability to recycle these items.

We see several possible solutions:

1. In consideration of transparency, the RICWMA could revisit this decision and obtain more public input before making this decision final.

2. The RICWMA could survey participating cities about their CARES funding options to see if this service would be eligible for those funds, or consider county CARES funds.