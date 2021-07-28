Column: Don't close Rock Island County drop-off recycling centers

We are writing to express our disappointment and concern about the decision to close the Rock Island County Recycling Drop-Off Centers, per the articles from the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus on July 8. The containers are scheduled for removal on September 30. The articles state that this decision was based on a budgetary shortfall, which was due to decreased revenue in solid waste tonnage attributed to businesses being closed during the pandemic. If there are other issues with the current program, those were not mentioned.
We have concerns about this decision, and we hope that the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) Board will reconsider this plan. We recognize the need for a balanced budget, and that the board has no taxing authority to manage this shortfall. However, we would like them to consider other options for this singular problem caused by a one-time crisis. For example, if this is related to COVID, wouldn’t they be able to ask the member cities to provide a portion of their CARES funding to reduce this shortfall? The county also receives CARES funding for projects impacted by COVID-19. According to the "Condition of Funds Report" from Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer, the county is still gathering data for reimbursements to supplement lost revenue. Waiting for a year may allow this pandemic-induced problem to diminish.
We are also concerned because recycling reduces material sent to the landfill. The decision seems short-sighted, as it will lead to closing the landfill more quickly. Plastic waste is particularly troubling, because it will not degrade for centuries.
Eliminating the recycling centers might also increase litter, which may impact our parks and waterways. Our organization, along with many other environmental groups, is advocating for more recycling, not less.
Some county residents are not eligible for a curbside program, due to living outside of city limits, or because they live in a condominium or an apartment. Some limited-income homeowners cannot afford the curbside fee but are willing to take their recycling to a drop-off site.
While we would be eligible to take our recycling to the Waste Commission of Scott County recycling center in Davenport, that is an unlikely choice for most people, as it is a 20- to 30-minute drive from their homes. This is not an equitable arrangement for the county’s citizens. Since we have no choice but to purchase materials made of paper and plastic, we should have the ability to recycle these items.
We see several possible solutions:
1. In consideration of transparency, the RICWMA could revisit this decision and obtain more public input before making this decision final.
2. The RICWMA could survey participating cities about their CARES funding options to see if this service would be eligible for those funds, or consider county CARES funds.
3. The RICWMA could survey their largest participating cities to see if they would be willing to pick up this program themselves, as they are probably the biggest users of the service. They could obtain new bids and/or see if the program would qualify for any grants.
4. The RICWMA could offer services for a small fee to offset a portion of the cost, or ask member cities to increase their recycling fees to consumers, and transfer some of that funding to pay for the drop-off centers.
This article was written by Shirley Johnson, Susan Leuthauer and Lori McCollum, of Progressive Action for the Common Good, Environmental Forum; Chad Pregracke, Living Lands and Waters; Rich Stewart, resource conservationist, Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District; and the Sierra Club, Eagle View Chapter.