Column: Don't cut corners on welcoming immigrants, Dreamers

Writing for the court in last week’s opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts noted this principle, from the 1920 case of The Rock Island, Arkansas & Louisiana Railroad Co. v. United States, and expanded it to underscore the government must also turn square corners when dealing with the people. He wrote: "An agency must defend its actions based on the reasons it gave when it acted. This is not the case for cutting corners to allow [the government] to rely upon reasons absent from its original decision."

There’s another local connection.

Chief Justice Roberts cited in his ruling the results of research done by Augustana College graduate Ike Brannon, currently a senior fellow at the Jack Kemp Foundation in Washington, D.C., as a key reason to keep the program in place. Brannon's study, cited in the plaintiff's brief, found that ending the program would cause many of its beneficiaries to end their college education and pursue less lucrative employment.