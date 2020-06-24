Column: Don't cut corners on welcoming immigrants, Dreamers

Over the years I’ve joined other Quad City business leaders and higher education leaders in supporting the continuation of protections for youth and young adults throughout this nation who were brought into the United States as children without legal documentation. I join with those celebrating last week’s Supreme Court decision to maintain protections for the estimated 800,000 people, including 216,000 college students commonly referred to as Dreamers.
Augustana joined with 118 other colleges and universities in filing a "friend of the court" brief to support the continuation of this vital program. Our brief emphasized the many contributions these students make to our campuses, from research to arts and culture. Augustana College was founded in 1860 to support the hopes and dreams of recent immigrants from Sweden. Today, Augustana embraces the hopes and dreams of all of our students, including Dreamers.
Essentially, the ruling means DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) will continue, at least for the near future. The court held the government’s decision to rescind DACA was “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedure Act.
I was intrigued to find the court’s opinion referenced a statement Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., made in a case involving the Rock Island Lines. He wrote that people "must turn square corners when they deal with the Government."
Writing for the court in last week’s opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts noted this principle, from the 1920 case of The Rock Island, Arkansas & Louisiana Railroad Co. v. United States, and expanded it to underscore the government must also turn square corners when dealing with the people. He wrote: "An agency must defend its actions based on the reasons it gave when it acted. This is not the case for cutting corners to allow [the government] to rely upon reasons absent from its original decision."
There’s another local connection.
Chief Justice Roberts cited in his ruling the results of research done by Augustana College graduate Ike Brannon, currently a senior fellow at the Jack Kemp Foundation in Washington, D.C., as a key reason to keep the program in place. Brannon's study, cited in the plaintiff's brief, found that ending the program would cause many of its beneficiaries to end their college education and pursue less lucrative employment.
The result of this displacement would mean lower wages both for DACA recipients and other Americans in low-skilled jobs who would see their wages driven down as a result. Brannon estimates that the program's demise would reduce economic activity by $215 billion in the next decade and reduce tax revenues by $75 billion. Those lost opportunities are themselves a fraction of the potential gain. Other studies indicate DACA recipients will contribute an estimated $460.3 billion to the U.S. GDP over the next 10 years, while contributing $24.6 billion to Social Security and Medicare over the next decade.
My own experiences with Dreamers lead me to believe our nation urgently needs to find a comprehensive solution that gives these young people a path to permanent integration into the fabric of our nation. I’ve witnessed Dreamers’ efforts to help build a better America by pursuing higher education to reach their full potential. I have seen up close their dedication to supporting their families and caring for their communities.
We, too, should not cut corners when welcoming Dreamers and immigrants into our community. It was about 150 years ago when an Iowa farm family welcomed my great, great grandfather to the United States and helped his family pursue their American Dream. Most Quad Cities families have similar stories. May we welcome our community’s Dreamers.
Steve Bahls has been president of Augustana College since 2003.
