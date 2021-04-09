Column: Don't cut funding for crime victims

A decrease in access to these services means that survivors will not have the support they require to heal, and that kind of impact is tragic for any community.

Amidst a global pandemic, we have been here for our communities. We have continued to provide services, but needs are increasing as restrictions are lifted. We are asking state legislators to help. We are asking state legislators to increase the victim services budget line item by $2.5 million in this year’s budget.

Supporting crime victims is a task that belongs to all of us. The loss in funds to crime victims is both a problem for Congress to address, and it is also the responsibility of state legislators who need to invest additional state funding toward addressing unmet needs. Regardless of the amount of federal funds Iowa receives, state funds support the foundation of our service delivery network. In 2017, legislators slashed state funding for victim services by almost $2 million, citing the robust federal funds Iowa received. As a result, local agencies like ours are as lean as possible.