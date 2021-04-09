Column: Don't cut funding for crime victims

Family Resources provides free and confidential comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, labor and sex trafficking, homicide and other violent crimes in Clinton, Jackson, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa and Cedar counties in Iowa and Henry, Mercer and Rock Island counties in Illinois.
Together, public and private funds support agencies like Family Resources across the state of Iowa. From crisis response and counseling services, to assistance finding safe, affordable housing, victim service agencies provide highly effective and essential support to survivors.
Massive cuts in the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant dollars – the largest source of non-taxpayer funds for victims services nationwide – resulted in a decrease of $6 million to Iowa in 2021. Congress is advancing bi-partisan legislation to increase deposits, but it will take time – several years, in fact – to replenish funds for VOCA grants.
In the meantime, a catastrophic cut will be passed on to local programs serving Iowans. This will reduce the capacity of programs across the state, including the programs at Family Resources. Iowa’s Crime Victim Assistance Division estimates 28,000 fewer victims will be served in the next two years, and this translates to 1,100 fewer victims served right here in our communities.
With the trauma of violent crime fresh on the minds and hearts of many in our community, it is an ideal time to draw attention to the impact this funding cut will have on the landscape of our community. Because Family Resources cannot absorb the entire reduction in funding, fewer dollars will inevitably translate to a decrease in access to the vital services we provide to survivors, organizations, and systems who work with individuals impacted by trauma.
A decrease in access to these services means that survivors will not have the support they require to heal, and that kind of impact is tragic for any community.
Amidst a global pandemic, we have been here for our communities. We have continued to provide services, but needs are increasing as restrictions are lifted. We are asking state legislators to help. We are asking state legislators to increase the victim services budget line item by $2.5 million in this year’s budget.
Supporting crime victims is a task that belongs to all of us. The loss in funds to crime victims is both a problem for Congress to address, and it is also the responsibility of state legislators who need to invest additional state funding toward addressing unmet needs. Regardless of the amount of federal funds Iowa receives, state funds support the foundation of our service delivery network. In 2017, legislators slashed state funding for victim services by almost $2 million, citing the robust federal funds Iowa received. As a result, local agencies like ours are as lean as possible.
Beyond the obvious importance of meeting survivors’ needs, agencies like Family Resources help families recover from extraordinary trauma, which in turn helps to keep our communities healthy and prosperous. For every $1 we invest in housing, we see $1.57 in economic return. For every $1 we invest in mental health services we see $4 in economic return.
Iowa’s crime victim service delivery model is nationally recognized for its success in improving access to effective services, and these cuts undermine our ability to provide innovative and quality services. Since 2014, Family Resources has dramatically increased the number of survivors served and reduced the length of stay for survivors living in shelter. We have expanded our continuum of services to include sex and labor trafficking survivors as well as homicide and other violent crimes survivors. If legislators cannot find additional funds in the state budget for crime victims, which survivors should we stop serving?
Nicole Cisne Durbin is president and CEO of Family Resources.