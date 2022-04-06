Column: Don't defund our students

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to use public tax dollars for private schools is at a precarious point.

The Senate passed the plan last week, and now pressure is being brought to bear on Republicans in the House to get on board. Even the Wall Street Journal editorial board is urging Republicans to get in line.

It’s got to be tough not to go along with your party’s governor, especially in an election year; especially as she continues to build her national profile.

Still, Republicans who represent this area told me last week they oppose the governor’s plan.

When I talked to Rep. Gary Mohr, his main concern was this: The plan would send money out of his district.

Reps. Ross Paustian and Norlin Mommsen also told me they oppose the plan. All of the Democrats who represent this area are against it, too.

Here’s how the plan would work. For each student (up to 10,000) shifting to private schools, the governor’s proposal would take 70% of per-pupil funding (taxpayer dollars) and let people use the money to pay for private school expenses. But here’s the tricky part: She would take 30% of per-pupil funding and put it into a special fund for small public school districts with fewer than 500 students around the state. In other words, not districts like Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf, Davenport, Central DeWitt or North Scott.

So while large and medium-sized districts would lose that per pupil funding, smaller ones would get some cushion.

The Senate tweaked the plan a bit to direct small school funding to districts that share certain resources, like superintendents. But it looks like much the same idea, and I've been told the financial payoff is pretty small.

It’s important to know why this rural fund exists. Proponents say it’s to help small districts that could get hurt by losing funds to private schools. (Apparently, urban districts are just supposed to grin and bear it.) But the real reason seems to be politics; to entice rural Republicans in the House who opposed the plan last year to vote for it this session. I should note that school districts in rural areas still are opposed to the governor's plan, despite the small bit of financial help.

Schools in the Quad-Cities say the state is already shortchanging them. The Urban Education Network, which represents most districts in this area, wanted a 5% increase in basic state aid, but the Legislature only approved 2.5%. That's one-third the rate of inflation. Not to mention the Legislature continues to drag its feet fixing the per pupil inequity that has hurt districts like Davenport for decades.

So, yes, it’s understandable some lawmakers, including Republicans, are concerned the schools that educate more than 90% of the kids in their districts will take a hit from this plan.

Look, I don’t buy the argument for using taxpayer dollars for private schools in the first place. I think it’s the same as allowing some people to take taxpayer money that goes to fund police and sheriff’s departments and use it to hire a private security force to protect their house.

Proponents of the private school plan in the Legislature say that parents — only parents! — should decide where their kids get educated, and they ought to get taxpayer money to help pay for it. But if that’s the case, shouldn’t parents also get to decide how to best provide security for their families? What could be more fundamental?

Yet, we don’t divert taxpayer money from police departments so people can hire their own private security companies.

The governor would never propose such a plan. She’d most likely call it defunding the police.

Most Iowans don't believe in defunding the police. They also don’t believe in defunding the state’s teachers and students. A Des Moines Register poll last month said 52% of Iowans oppose the idea of using public taxpayer dollars for private schools.

My guess is that number would go even higher if people were told a slice of that taxpayer money is being shifted out of their area just to buy votes.

Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

