Column: Don't fix what isn't broken

Iowa’s powerful, often tragic, weather-related losses caused by hail, windstorms and tornadoes are equal-opportunity devastators.

They strike property-owners regardless of their races, incomes, ages or partisan preferences. When suffering such losses, Iowa’s policyholders need access to a level playing field, a venue where fair, efficient and cost-effective claims adjustment processes will result in the "amount of loss" determinations that are promptly paid by insurance companies.

Under the well-settled meaning of the term, "amount of loss" includes determinations both as to the cause of a particular loss and as to the cost of its repair.

Luckily, most Iowans will experience only a few, if any, significant property losses in their lifetimes. Therefore, when policyholders do suffer such a loss, they generally approach the claims adjusting process with little knowledge or experience as to how to negotiate their claims with their insurers.

These Iowans learn first-hand that a tremendous imbalance of power exists between themselves and their insurers, whose personnel have expertise, knowledge and incentives to represent the interest of their employer-owners.

Under such lopsided circumstances, good public policy must level the negotiation playing field.

That is exactly what the Iowa General Assembly did more than a half-century ago, when, in 1943, as a part of Iowa Code section 105.109, it established a dispute-resolution claims-negotiation provision, known as Appraisal, that must be included in every homeowners- and business-owners policy sold in our state.

Under Appraisal, if a policyholder and an insurance company cannot agree on the cause of a loss or an amount of money that should be paid to make the insured whole, either party can demand Appraisal.

Each party then promptly names an Appraiser. The two Appraisers, in turn, agree on a neutral Umpire. These three-member Panels are comprised of experts who understand catastrophic losses, methods of repair and costs of restoration.

Appraisal Panels in Iowa take their work seriously. Most frequently, Appraisers and Umpires meet on the actual sites of losses, carefully review information provided to them by insurance company adjusters and policyholders. They collect additional evidence necessary to make any "amount of loss" determinations. Two votes of the three members decide the cause of a loss and the amount of payment needed to make the insured whole. Written Appraisal Awards are binding on the parties.

Although not perfect, Appraisal has generally worked well for Iowa policyholders. The process is more efficient and cost-effective than litigation. Because it is not controlled unilaterally by insurance company employees, more often than not Appraisal Awards exceed—sometimes substantially, so—the pre-Appraisal amounts that had been offered by insurance company adjusters.

No wonder insurance companies have been pushing back, on multiple fronts: within individual claims adjustment processes; in lengthy litigation battles; and, now, in the well-lobbied halls of Iowa’s capitol.

The latest tactic of the well-heeled insurance industry is House File 2299; its focus on changing the meaning of the term "amount of loss." If passed, this bill will diminish that phrase’s well-defined meaning in the context of insurance claims loss determinations, depriving Appraisal Panels of the power to determine causes of losses.

If the ability to make these types of allocations—between covered and excluded perils; between "cause of loss" and "amount of loss" determinations—is removed from Iowa Appraisal Panels, which is the intent of HF 2299, Panel members will seldom be able to assess completely the types of loss claims that they were designed to address.

It is not likely that, after more than a decade of unprecedented weather-related property-damaging events costing billions of dollars in losses, Iowa citizens have besieged the Iowa capitol, demanding that Iowa legislators restrict and diminish policyholders’ statutory protections when advancing their property damage claims.

More likely, the well-organized, well-financed insurance industry lobby has been pressuring legislators in an effort to escape indemnification burdens made increasingly clear by Iowan’s ability to obtain justice through Appraisal, buttressed by a string of stinging judicial defeats that have fortified the scope of Appraisal Panels’ powers.

Iowa’s Appraisal process has served Iowans well. It has accomplished the very purpose it was designed to achieve by the Iowa General Assembly in 1943: to protect the public interest when valuations of covered catastrophic property losses are determined.

Leave alone that which is not broken.

House File 2299 should be defeated.

James C. Larew is a lawyer with offices in Muscatine, Iowa City and Des Moines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0