Column: Don't forget suffering in Nigeria

As a devout Christian, I will admit it has been difficult to reconcile my desire to stay connected to my church community during this time. As COVID-19 sweeps the globe, we can’t help but reflect on how important faith is in helping each of us get through life’s challenges. While Americans weather this pandemic in the safety of our homes, we should not forget those around the world who have been forced from their homes and are fleeing persecution.
Although Christians in the western world have been able to find a semblance of community during these challenging times, this is not the case for millions around the globe. In certain parts of the world, Christians face dangers every day that we can only imagine. The African nation of Nigeria provides a telling example of the crisis facing Christians in many other parts of the world.
Christians make up approximately 50% of the population in Nigeria, with an estimated 50 million Catholics. By 2025, Africa is expected to be home to one-sixth of the world’s Catholics. These are important statistics to keep in mind because while Christian persecution is a problem across the globe, the oppression of Christians in Nigeria is accelerating at an alarming rate.
Terrorism has caused more civilian deaths in Nigeria than in war-torn Syria or Pakistan. In July 2019, the Jubilee Campaign, a nongovernmental international human rights organization, brought this issue to the International Criminal Court, which reported that these attacks, "amount to crimes against humanity."
The roots of the ethno-religious crisis in Nigeria are poverty, political corruption and dwindling land resources. Fulani herdsmen have long sought more temperate lands in regions with high Christian population densities. Over the last 10 years, these migrant herders have been radicalized, and their extremist religious dogma now provides pseudo-justification for terror waged against Christians.
Since 2008, over 40,000 fatalities have been recorded in Boko Haram attacks. From June 2018 to June 2019, Fulani militants recorded over 2,800 fatalities. Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari has done little to help the Christians amongst his population. In fact, his silence has provided encouragement to Fulani militants to continue to spread terror.
I encourage our leaders to continue to represent the Christian values of our country around the world. It is time for the U.S. State Department to send a special envoy to the Lake Chad region of Nigeria before thousands more innocent people fall victim to terrorist violence. As Christians across Iowa pray for their families and communities during this time, let us not forget the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Nigeria.
Fred Grunder is chairman of the Muscatine County Republican Party.
