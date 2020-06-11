Column: Don't forget suffering in Nigeria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a devout Christian, I will admit it has been difficult to reconcile my desire to stay connected to my church community during this time. As COVID-19 sweeps the globe, we can’t help but reflect on how important faith is in helping each of us get through life’s challenges. While Americans weather this pandemic in the safety of our homes, we should not forget those around the world who have been forced from their homes and are fleeing persecution.

Although Christians in the western world have been able to find a semblance of community during these challenging times, this is not the case for millions around the globe. In certain parts of the world, Christians face dangers every day that we can only imagine. The African nation of Nigeria provides a telling example of the crisis facing Christians in many other parts of the world.

Christians make up approximately 50% of the population in Nigeria, with an estimated 50 million Catholics. By 2025, Africa is expected to be home to one-sixth of the world’s Catholics. These are important statistics to keep in mind because while Christian persecution is a problem across the globe, the oppression of Christians in Nigeria is accelerating at an alarming rate.