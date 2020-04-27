Column: Don't give up the fight yet

As Americans, we cherish the ringing words of the Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
But what exactly does this mean? Does this mean that we have license to do whatever we wish to do, even if it is harmful to other people? For example, does this mean that we have the freedom to dump toxic wastes in the Mississippi River, if we are so inclined, even though this contaminates the drinking water of those living downstream from us?
Thomas Jefferson, who was the prime author of the Declaration of Independence, observed that "rightful liberty is unobstructed action according to our will within the limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others." In short, the liberties which we as Americans have are best described as freedom within limits, with the limits on our freedom being the rights and well-being of those whose lives intersect with ours. It is for this reason that the liberties we enjoy as Americans do not extend to dumping toxic wastes in the Mississippi River or doing anything else that is harmful to other people.
Which brings us to the coronavirus. More than a month has passed since we went into quarantine with no end in sight. There is not a one of us who does not have cabin fever. Not a one of us who is not chomping at the bit to get out from under the restrictions which severely limit what we can do. Not a one of us who likes the way that our freedom is being limited.
I fully understand why some are demonstrating in various parts of the country, calling for a lifting of the restrictions that prevent us from doing so many of the things that we would like to do, including going back to work again. The demonstrators are not bad people. They are good people with understandable concerns. People who are experiencing high levels of stress. People who are frustrated. People who are scared.
Yet we must not lose sight of the fact that the coronavirus is far from being brought under control. As Dr. Anthony Fauci and other well-informed people remind us, if we prematurely ease up on the measures that are proving to be effective in slowing down the spread of virus, it will gain the upper hand again, resulting in an even greater number of deaths and shutting down the economy for an even greater period of time, quite possibly resulting in the current recession becoming a depression of the magnitude of the Great Depression of the 1930s. That is not what any of us want to see happen.
We need to remember that this is not just about us. It is also about our friends and neighbors — our distant neighbors as well as our near neighbors. It is about the common good — the good for all members of the communities of which we are a part, as well as for our nation as a whole.
Yes, I know that it is difficult living with uncertainty. We would like to know how things will sort out and when it will happen. However, so much of what is happening today is beyond our control — or for that matter, the control of anyone else. The best that we can do is to learn how to live with uncertainty even as we do what we can do to slow down the spread of this lethal virus.
In time, the pandemic will end. However, it will not be possible to just go back to the way that things were prior to the pandemic. That’s not going to happen. But it will be possible to get our lives put back together again as we learn to live in a new era in a world that has been forever changed by what we are experiencing.
In the meantime, we must cope as best we can, accepting the limitations on our freedom that are necessary in this time of crisis. And we must remember that even as we are experiencing social distancing, we are members of broader communities. Together we can defeat this virus. And together we can make the future a better future.
Dan Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!