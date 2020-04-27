Column: Don't give up the fight yet

I fully understand why some are demonstrating in various parts of the country, calling for a lifting of the restrictions that prevent us from doing so many of the things that we would like to do, including going back to work again. The demonstrators are not bad people. They are good people with understandable concerns. People who are experiencing high levels of stress. People who are frustrated. People who are scared.

Yet we must not lose sight of the fact that the coronavirus is far from being brought under control. As Dr. Anthony Fauci and other well-informed people remind us, if we prematurely ease up on the measures that are proving to be effective in slowing down the spread of virus, it will gain the upper hand again, resulting in an even greater number of deaths and shutting down the economy for an even greater period of time, quite possibly resulting in the current recession becoming a depression of the magnitude of the Great Depression of the 1930s. That is not what any of us want to see happen.

We need to remember that this is not just about us. It is also about our friends and neighbors — our distant neighbors as well as our near neighbors. It is about the common good — the good for all members of the communities of which we are a part, as well as for our nation as a whole.