Column: Don't ignore war in Ethiopia

Outsiders often view Africa as one large zone of war, poverty and tragedy. It’s not, but armed conflict is ongoing today in about a dozen of Africa’s 54 countries. While all of these conflicts are tragic, some are more relevant to the outside world than others.

Ethiopia’s conflict is one of them. It began in November 2020, and the scale of suffering is massive. With Ethiopia’s size, geography and composition, the conflict could increase exponentially, with potential implications on everything from the spread of terrorism to disrupting key shipping lanes.

In the wake of Afghanistan, it is highly unlikely the Biden administration would pursue military intervention in Ethiopia, and for good reason. In Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Syria, we’ve seen how counterproductive and costly military intervention can be.

But that doesn’t mean we should look away. The U.S. government has condemned the violence and called for peace, but that won’t be enough. An active diplomatic strategy engaging other key players, including the African Union and European Union, would be a low-cost way to avoid the threat in Ethiopia becoming a transnational one. It won’t be easy, but as some seasoned experts have noted, if we invest heavily and early to secure a comprehensive diplomatic settlement, we could avoid the far higher costs of the fallout.