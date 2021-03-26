Column: Don't let federal government dictate Iowa fiscal policy

During her Condition of the State address during the start of the legislative session, Reynolds stated that she wants to continue to make Iowa’s tax code more competitive and to work toward allowing taxpayers to "keep more of their hard earned money." A legislative priority for Reynolds is eliminating the revenue triggers that are in place from the 2018 tax reform law.

Iowa’s income tax rate is scheduled to be reduced in 2023, but only if two stringent revenue triggers are met. Iowa’s Senate has already passed a bill that repeals the revenue triggers and gradually phases-out the inheritance tax. Both measures would not only be beneficial for taxpayers but would also make Iowa’s tax climate more competitive.

However, under ARP provisions, states are prevented from using the aid to cut taxes. This not only punishes the taxpayers of Iowa, but it is also an unprecedented power grab by the federal government. It does appear that the law permits local governments to reduce taxes. Rather than rely on one-time funding gimmicks and new programs, local governments across Iowa should use the aid to initiate property tax relief.

Governor Reynolds and the Republican-led legislature have made tax reform a priority in Iowa.