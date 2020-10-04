Column: Don't let the minutes slip by

I’m in a bit of a panic because I just finished my sixth decade of life. The distress isn’t because I am getting older, I am glad to have the opportunity to get older. It isn’t due to the salt being more prominent than the pepper in my hair. It’s not because several body parts droop as much as my chins and the bags under my eyes.
The dismay doesn’t come from bones that pop and snap with every movement and stretch when I get out of bed in the morning. It isn’t because finding out which vegetable won’t agree with me all of a sudden is like spinning a wheel of fortune.
No, I have come to the realization that there is never enough time, even though I always think there will be. I have always thought I will have plenty of time to get something done soon. Now I feel like soon has arrived; that when I look ahead, I no longer see a vast amount of time. Time seems finite and precious. And fast! I feel the need to hurry before I run out of time. I have a sense of urgency to get things done.
A book that left a great impression on me as a young girl was "A Tree Grows In Brooklyn", by Betty Smith. I was particularly intrigued by Francie’s desire to live life to the fullest. If you don’t know this part, look it up in its entirety. I am only giving you the main idea.
"Dear God," she prayed, "let me be something every minute of every hour of my life... And when I sleep, let me dream all the time so that not one little piece of living is ever lost."
I don’t want to feel like I have let minutes slip by to be lost. I think each piece of living needs to be lived, to be felt, to be consumed, to be noticed, recognized, and acknowledged.
I don’t think each moment has to be filled with industriousness; with getting "something" done to be considered valuable. There are things I do that might have been considered a waste of time by my industrious grandparents, but they have great merit to me.
I am fortunate to have had parents who, as voracious readers, encouraged forays into worlds found on the pages of a book. They also pointed out the varieties of wildflowers and trees as we hiked through parks. Because of days spent fishing with them, I know that sport is as much about being immersed in nature as it is about catching a fish.
Although I thrive in idleness, I appreciate the satisfaction of being industrious. I feel the reward of multi-colored fruits sitting on a counter waiting for the lids to pop after being removed from a canner. I am delighted to discover a new Google trick to make my spreadsheets more efficient. I am impressed when my muscles are sore from swimming one lap more or walking further than I thought I could.
Sadly, a clock cannot be slowed by my wishes; the hands will continue to tick relentlessly. I want to live every minute of every hour of every decade yet to come. I want to:
Hug long. Swim the seas. Laugh until it hurts, cry until it doesn’t. Play plenty of games. Cherish family. Devour the books. Connect with all the people. Support the struggling. Drive the roads. Feed the hungry. Kiss the lips. Photograph the butterflies. Encourage the crushed. Dance (even off-beat). Breathe deeply. Marvel at the hummingbirds. Dream. Gaze upon nature. Listen to elders. Write the stories.
Anne VandeMoortel is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.
