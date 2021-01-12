Column: Don't lose sight of the humanity in all of us

This is not to suggest that we should speak well of everything that others do. There is no way, for example, of putting child abuse in a positive light. Nor is it possible to put in a positive light what the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol recently did. There are some things that are very simply wrong because they gravely harm other people and/or the democratic ideals to which we are heirs. Those who do things that harm other people and/or our democratic traditions ought to be brought to justice and punished for what they have done.

At the same time – and this is something that it is very difficult to do – it is incumbent on us to realize that even those who do things that are wrong are human beings. It is much easier to demonize them and trash their humanity.

One of the most insightful biblical passages (albeit one that took me years to understand) is the story in Matthew 9 of Jesus having dinner with tax collectors and other assorted sinners. The tax collectors of Jesus’ day were notorious crooks. They cheated taxpayers by charging them more than they owed and the government by skimming off part of the take. Yet here was Jesus having dinner with them! The religious types of Jesus’ time were aghast! Didn’t he realize that he had fallen in with the wrong crowd?