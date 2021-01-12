Column: Don't lose sight of the humanity in all of us

As part of the confirmation program at the country church in which I was both baptized and confirmed, we were required to memorize Martin Luther’s Small Catechism. From time to time, we would be catechized in front of the congregation, which involved being asked to recite from memory various portions of the Small Catechism. It was one of the most terrifying experiences to which I have ever been subjected.
However, notwithstanding the terror associated with being catechized (or perhaps because of it), much of what Luther said in his Small Catechism has stuck with me. In the last year or so as I watched the political season unfold, I often thought about Luther’s commentary on the Eighth Commandment ("You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor"). Luther wrote, "We are to fear and love God, so that we do not tell lies about our neighbors, betray or slander them, or destroy their reputations. Instead we are to come to their defense, speak well of them, and interpret everything they do in the best possible light."
We live in an era in which there is a widespread tendency to demonize those with whom we disagree. This is very pronounced in the political arena, where political ads and campaign rhetoric are often directed toward characterizing what others say and do in the worst possible light, including flat-out lying about the positions they take and the things that they have done.
This is not to suggest that we should speak well of everything that others do. There is no way, for example, of putting child abuse in a positive light. Nor is it possible to put in a positive light what the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol recently did. There are some things that are very simply wrong because they gravely harm other people and/or the democratic ideals to which we are heirs. Those who do things that harm other people and/or our democratic traditions ought to be brought to justice and punished for what they have done.
At the same time – and this is something that it is very difficult to do – it is incumbent on us to realize that even those who do things that are wrong are human beings. It is much easier to demonize them and trash their humanity.
One of the most insightful biblical passages (albeit one that took me years to understand) is the story in Matthew 9 of Jesus having dinner with tax collectors and other assorted sinners. The tax collectors of Jesus’ day were notorious crooks. They cheated taxpayers by charging them more than they owed and the government by skimming off part of the take. Yet here was Jesus having dinner with them! The religious types of Jesus’ time were aghast! Didn’t he realize that he had fallen in with the wrong crowd?
What it took me years to understand was that Jesus was able to see something that most of us fail to see – the humanity of the people behind the faults, while in no way excusing the terrible things that they did. Granted, the tax collectors were notorious crooks. Yet they were people with hopes and fears, times of joy and times of sorrow. Jesus was able to see the humanity behind their faults.
Yes, the rioters who trashed our nation’s Capitol and those who egged them on must be brought to justice and, if convicted, subjected to substantial penalties. That having been said, however, it is incumbent on us to realize that they are still our neighbors – some of them near neighbors from here in Illinois and Iowa, some of them distant neighbors from other parts of the country. All of them, however, are still our neighbors.
In concluding, I might note that Luther’s commentary on the Eighth Commandment serves to remind us how costly lies can be. The assault on our nation’s Capitol was fueled by lies that were widely repeated and believed. More detailed discussion of the harm that can result from lies, however, must wait for another column.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
