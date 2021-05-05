Column: Don't make attacks on Biden personal

Surveys are finding public qualms about all the spending. Biden’s already got a slightly negative rating on the issue. If he succeeds in passing two more $2 trillion bills, that concern might well grow. (If he fails, he will have a different problem to deal with.)

None of this means that Republicans are destined to turn Biden unpopular. But they have material with which to work. Biden is less than an imposing figure: He won the electorally decisive states by only 44,000 voters, and he was running against an incumbent who had been unpopular for his entire term and whose numbers on the top issue of the day, the coronavirus pandemic, were abysmal.

Declining COVID-19 deaths and caseloads, and the resulting economic recovery, are boosting Biden right now. Relief that Trump has left the White House is probably helping him with some voters, too.

But Democrats can’t count on public gratitude in the November 2022 midterms. Economic growth did not keep the party in the White House from suffering big losses in 1994, 2006, 2014 or 2018. (Or in 2010, but it gets an asterisk because the economy was still in bad shape even as it grew.)