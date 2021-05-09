Column: Don't miss this opportunity

We believe HR Green’s recommendations are very encouraging and should be met with broad support for implementation once key priorities are set by the community. We also support Davenport’s effort to equitably address not just downtown, but West Davenport and the Village of East Davenport.

To be clear, we are not advocating for a "Berlin Wall" to be erected in front of the Mississippi riverfront. The new downtown master plan speaks directly to a riverfront that is still both playful and protected. We must act quickly, though, to transform how the Quad Cities region, and in this case Davenport, deals with increasing flood events.

HR Green’s initial findings have shown how permanent solutions can be integrated into the fabric of our community. We can even create some permanent flood solutions that are used temporarily. We can still develop an active, vibrant Mississippi riverfront that doubles as effective flood protection. But when the river runs wild, let us make sure we have already invested in the necessary underground infrastructure improvements, road elevations, berms, deployable walls and flood gates to minimize the impact.

A long-term transformational solution leads to a simple equation: stability + predictability = investment, enjoyment and economic growth. The result will enhance the region’s livability, accessibility and brand for generations. There is no full-proof flood mitigation on the planet, but we must be more resilient than we are today. We have a generational opportunity to tackle this head-on so future generations can still enjoy our region’s number one asset.

Paul Rumler is president and CEO, Quad Cities Chamber; Kyle Carter is executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

