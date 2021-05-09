Column: Don't miss this opportunity

Two years ago, the Quad Cities region experienced the worst flood in our history. High water crashed into our downtowns and neighborhoods causing significant devastation. Workers were out of jobs, businesses shut down, homes were threatened and roads were closed for months. Our region’s brand was jeopardized as the world thought the entire Quad Cities was under water, and we were lucky to not fight a flood and pandemic at the same time.
Thankfully, we rolled up our sleeves and bounced back as Quad Citizens always do, but while the world is looking much brighter today, we need to prepare for a better future. As a result, we continue to advocate for a regional approach to flood mitigation that provides an opportunity to leverage our greatest asset, the Mississippi River.
So, what’s next? Thanks to forward-minded leadership, the City of Davenport hired an expert team led by professional engineers at HR Green to evaluate feasible options. It is a discussion rooted in facts, science and engineering. We encourage other impacted communities to follow suit.
Davenport’s team identified unique and varied solutions across the city’s entire 9-mile riverfront ranging from underground infrastructure improvements to road elevations, berms, deployable walls and flood gates. There is no single solution, but a mix of nuanced ideas that work in concert. It will of course require extensive financial resources and time to create. As seen in neighboring Cedar Rapids, it is possible to implement creative flood mitigation with a collaboration of local, state and federal funding.
We believe HR Green’s recommendations are very encouraging and should be met with broad support for implementation once key priorities are set by the community. We also support Davenport’s effort to equitably address not just downtown, but West Davenport and the Village of East Davenport.
To be clear, we are not advocating for a "Berlin Wall" to be erected in front of the Mississippi riverfront. The new downtown master plan speaks directly to a riverfront that is still both playful and protected. We must act quickly, though, to transform how the Quad Cities region, and in this case Davenport, deals with increasing flood events.
HR Green’s initial findings have shown how permanent solutions can be integrated into the fabric of our community. We can even create some permanent flood solutions that are used temporarily. We can still develop an active, vibrant Mississippi riverfront that doubles as effective flood protection. But when the river runs wild, let us make sure we have already invested in the necessary underground infrastructure improvements, road elevations, berms, deployable walls and flood gates to minimize the impact.
A long-term transformational solution leads to a simple equation: stability + predictability = investment, enjoyment and economic growth. The result will enhance the region’s livability, accessibility and brand for generations. There is no full-proof flood mitigation on the planet, but we must be more resilient than we are today. We have a generational opportunity to tackle this head-on so future generations can still enjoy our region’s number one asset.
Paul Rumler is president and CEO, Quad Cities Chamber; Kyle Carter is executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.