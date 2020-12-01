Column: Don't read too much into Supreme Court's religious ruling

In the majority's unsigned opinion, the court did not say that these restrictions would be unacceptable if they had been imposed on all gathering places. It said that the problem was that they singled out houses of worship "for especially harsh treatment."

To justify that claim, the court emphasized that "essential" businesses could allow as many people as they wished, even in red zones. Those essential businesses included grocery stores, banks, acupuncture facilities, campgrounds, garages and transportation facilities. And in orange zones, even nonessential businesses could do as they wished, and so had a lot more flexibility than houses of worship.

In a separate concurring opinion, Gorsuch put the point vividly: "While the pan­demic poses many grave challenges, there is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues and mosques."

In a dissenting opinion, Roberts didn't reject Gorsuch's argument. Instead he made a narrow procedural point: It was not the right time for the court to intervene. His reasoning was that it wasn't necessary for the court to act because Cuomo had loosened the restrictions after the case was filed, eliminating the numerical limits previously faced by houses of worship.