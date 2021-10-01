Column: Double the debt limit

And voters would be correct to blame the Democrats since the Democrats can raise the debt ceiling unilaterally. Democrats can use the budget reconciliation procedure to raise the debt ceiling (although the procedure cannot be used to suspend the debt ceiling). A budget reconciliation bill is not subject to the Senate filibuster and can be passed with a simple majority vote in both congressional chambers. Budget reconciliation bills were used in 1986, 1990, 1993 and 1997 to raise the debt ceiling. They can be used again. Democrats can raise the debt ceiling without any Republican votes.

Democrats are in a no-win situation from an electoral perspective. They do not want to be tagged as fiscally profligate. But crying foul and trying to blame the Republicans will not help. Democrats will lose a few votes if they raise the debt ceiling (although the good news for the Democrats is that voters have a short memory, particularly for procedural issues, and raising the debt ceiling now is unlikely to hurt Democrats in the 2024 election). But they will lose many more votes in 2022 and 2024 if they do not prevent the US from defaulting (or delaying payment) on its promises.